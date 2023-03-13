As the days start to get longer, the flowers slowly start to bloom, and the temperatures get warmer, wool coats are swapped for trenches, blowouts are ditched for natural air-dried textures, and charcoal smoky eyes and vampy lipsticks are set aside for subtle shimmery and sheer makeup. The shift in makeup aesthetics also translates to the red carpet. Case in point: Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline whose bronzy makeup look at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party is the epitome of the ‘soft girl spring’ aesthetic so popular on TikTok.

“I wanted to make the look sultry but subtle with bronze skin and eyes — classic yet chic with bronzy glow,” the star’s makeup artist Jen Tioseco exclusively tells TZR. “After I saw her green Givenchy dress, I wanted to keep the makeup effortless with cool girl vibes so the dress could do the talking.”

Tioseco spent an extra hour on skin care prep to ensure Cline had a smooth, radiant base for the glowy makeup look. Along with steaming the skin, a series of face masks, and utilizing facial tools, she applied Chantecaille’s Bio Lifting Serum+ on the actor’s skin before using foundation. “I like this serum because it leaves a smooth and hydrated base before foundation,” the makeup artist says.

The Chantecaille product lineup Courtesy of Jen Tioseco

Then, she went with the brand’s red carpet-favorite Future Skin Foundation for an even, illuminated complexion with a second-skin finish. “I love Future Skin for so many reasons, but most importantly it keeps the skin looking like skin while still giving great coverage,” Tioseco reveals. “My trick is to use a buffing brush and making sure to press it into the skin for areas you need more coverage.”

When creating the bronze smoky eye, Tioseco prepped Cline’s lids with the Next Generation Eye Base Primer to ensure the look held up well into the night. Next, she used the shimmer and matte shades from the Wild Meadows Eye Quartet to create the soft smoky eye, and finished with a few coats of the Faux Cils Mascara.

The bronze smoky eye in progress. Courtesy of Jen Tioseco

Finally, a warm apricot lip tied the look together. “I wanted to keep Maddie’s lips looking hydrated and plump but colorful, so I used what may be my new favorite lipstick — the Wild Meadows Lip Chic in Carpathia — to finish out this monochromatic peachy look,” Tioseco says.

Tioseco applying the apricot lip color. Courtesy of Jen Tioseco

To fully lean into the soft girl vibe, Cline’s hairstylist Danielle Priano went with a soft textured high ponytail, achieved with Bellami hair extensions and Function of Beauty hair care products. The lived-in, effortless texture was created with the brand’s Soft Bounce Texturizing Hair Spray.

As for the vibe when getting ready for a big night like the Oscars, Tiosecio says her and Cline simply have fun with her look. “It’s honestly just a group of girls in a room throwing ideas around for the first 15 minutes,” she says of the conjuring up the final red carpet look. “We all pull up our inspo and collectively agree on an overall look that works best!”

Mission accomplished.