Jennifer Aniston Just Wore This $65 Hoodie While She Ran Errands

Jennifer Aniston’s wardrobe is composed of smart, timeless pieces. Ever since she made her Hollywood debut, the Friends star has taken what you love about your favorite essentials and revamped them countless times. Those boyfriend jeans you love? She's paired them with button-downs in the '90s and then baby tees in the 2000s. Furry bags? She wore them years ago. That’s why you shouldn’t be too surprised that she, too, also owns everyone’s favorite lounge piece: the hoodie. Though it’s not often you see Aniston wearing hoodies, particularly one that says Mama, they’re staples in her closet just like her blazers and jeans.

On April 29, the actor was spotted leaving a skin care spa in Beverly Hills and tried to stay incognito with her ensemble. She wore an oversized forest green Mama Hoodie by Jennifer Meyer, a Wolford reversible lace face mask, and a pair of Hoorsenbuhs sunglasses in the style Wheat Crystal. Her other laid-back pieces like leggings and sneakers completed the comfy, errand-appropriate outfit. The $65 hoodie was the most relaxed piece yet that we’ve seen on the actor, who usually opts for more tailored clothing like a smart coat. After the year everyone’s had, however, she can’t be blamed for leaning hard into this casual staple on a weekday.

(+) BACKGRID (+) BACKGRID INFO 1/2

The best part about Aniston’s hoodie, aside from the affordable price, is that there are so many ways to style it. You can keep it informal like Aniston did with leggings and leggings. Or, you can layer it over a floral maxi dress and rock it with combat boots for a street style-worthy look. For an outfit that Hailey Bieber would approve of, you can wear your hoodie with biker shorts. Socks and slides will complete the ensemble. Ahead, shop a variety of hoodies, including Aniston’s exact one, and get ready to take your casual style to new heights. If you don’t need another one, Aniston’s Mama style would make a great gift for your own mom just in time for Mother’s Day.

