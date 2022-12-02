Everyone is looking forward to those end-of-year holidays. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or New Year’s Eve, you probably have many to-dos on your checklist, from buying presents to decorating your home. The same goes for celebrities, too. Jennifer Aniston, for instance, had shopping on her agenda and ran around town to complete her errands on Dec. 1. For the casual outing, Aniston wore a cozy gray outfit — a groutfit, if you will — that anyone can recreate.

The actor shared photos from her outdoor activities on Instagram. In the first snap, she wore a long silver gray coat while hugging a Christmas tree. (Whether she purchased said tree, however, remains a mystery.) The following image then revealed that she paired the elegant topper with a pair of gray knitted pants, which added a warm and comfy element to her OOTD. The remaining photo slides showed a wooden reindeer decoration, which Aniston seemingly purchased on her outing. The actor’s dogs appeared to be very intrigued by the little decor and wanted to play with it — to which Aniston humorously wrote in her photo caption: “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️”

If you follow Aniston on IG, you know that she regularly shares her holiday shenanigans on social media. Last year for example, she posted a video where she stuffed stockings with hair care products from her own beauty brand, LolaVie. And in December 2019, she hosted a Christmas dinner gathering for her A-list friends like Rita Wilson and Laura Dern — and subsequently posted a selfie from the get-together on Instagram.

For fans who love Aniston’s groutfit and want to copy her look for their own holiday gatherings, check out labels such as WARDROBE.NYC and Everlane for similar pieces. The tailored coat and knit pants can be mixed and matched with other pieces in your closet, too, should you want to extend the life of the items beyond December. (For instance, style your outerwear with a chunky sweater, jeans, and boots come January 2023.) Shop TZR’s favorite gray-hued pieces, below.