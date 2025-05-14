This year, it seems every notable name is on board the archival bandwagon. But overall, Gen Z fashion muses are leading the charge. In May alone, Tyla styled a croc-embossed matching set from Roberto Cavalli Spring 2011; Zendaya stunned in vintage Patrick Kelly at a Met Gala after-party; and Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her 26th birthday in a Dior Fall 1997 slip dress. On May 13, fellow Gen Z-er Jenna Ortega got her hands on the pièce de résistance of vintage fashion. The 23-year-old walked the red carpet in the newspaper print dress from Dior by John Galliano, which delivered the ultimate homage to Carrie Bradshaw’s most iconic Sex and the City look.

Marking her first step-and-repeat since the Met Gala, Ortega maintained her fashion A-game at the New York premiere of Hurry Up Tomorrow, a new thriller starring the Wednesday actor, The Weeknd, and Barry Keoughan. Within minutes of Ortega’s arrival, style enthusiasts everywhere recognized her attire as straight from Carrie’s closet. She teamed up with her longtime stylist, Enrique Melendez to source “one of his favorite dresses of all time,” courtesy of Dior Fall/Winter 2000. According to his Instagram story, it was hidden on 1st Dibs. The cowl-neck number, complete with a plunging neck and an asymmetrical hem, was designed by then-creative director Galliano. The black-and-white newspaper theme spanned the entire collection (including, a trench coat, a blazer, and even underwear), however the midi dress caught Carrie’s eye. If you look closely enough, you’ll see the “Christian Dior Daily” print was in French and featured photos of Galliano himself.

Inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Ortega wore the knee-length midi as is — with the thin, monogrammed straps on full display. From there, the Dior brand ambassador accessorized with metallic gold Jimmy Choo sandals, plus a matching medallion from her favorite French atelier.

If you’re a hardcore Sex and the City fan, you know Carrie and the newspaper dress go way back. The Ortega-approved piece made its on-screen debut in Season 3, Episode 17 of Sex and the City, when Carrie wore it for lunch with Big’s wife, Natasha. The episode premiered in October 2000, just nine months after the dress turned heads at Paris Fashion Week. Then, in 2009, Parker pulled the asymmetrical midi out of storage for Sex and the City 2. In the fan-favorite sequel, Carrie walked the streets of Manhattan in the Dior masterpiece, alongside a bedazzled clutch on a chain, sky-high Christian Louboutin pumps, and a flower pendant necklace.

Carrie connoisseurs know the Fall 2000 print gets around — Emily Ratajkowski wore it at a Harper’s Bazaar party in 2022; Rachel Brosnahan followed suit at CinemaCon 2025; Phoebe Tonkin channeled SJP at her wedding’s rehearsal dinner. All this to say? The newspaper pattern is just as popular now as it was 25 years ago. So, stay tuned to TZR to see which A-lister pulls it off next.