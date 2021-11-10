Lucy Hale Just Solidified Neon Green Eyeliner As Winter’s Breakout Makeup Trend

Just when you thought that simple, understated makeup was reigning supreme, the neon makeup trend has arrived to prove otherwise. Though the winter months are rapidly approaching, bold colors are still very much on the menu, especially when it comes to beauty looks. British model and actor Jodie Turner-Smith also put her spin on the neon makeup trend recently, wearing a bright green eyeshadow look at an event in Los Angeles this week.And this past weekend, Lucy Hale solidified bright green eyeliner as the breakout trend of the season — and you’ll definitely want to recreate this glow-in-the-dark vibe.

The actor’s makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan, shared the neon look on Instagram with the caption, “She Glows in the Dark.” The bright green eyeliner she used certainly looks like it could light up a dark room. The rest of Hale’s makeup was kept pretty minimal, with subtle lashes and a neutral, glossy lip. Her hair, swept up into a messy updo with face-framing wisps, revealed a stack of hoop earrings in various sizes and layered gold necklaces. Keeping the look casual-chic, Hale sported a black-and-white houndstooth blazer and a simple white tee.

Fans on Instagram are going crazy over the bold liner, with a slew of comments asking Fisher to reveal the exact product she used. She hasn’t yet, but hopefully, it’s just a matter of time.

This particular shade of neon liner has made a few notable appearances this year. You may remember Emma Chamberlain’s 70s-inspired beauty look at the 2021 Met Gala, which was also courtesy of Deenihan. In a statement at the time, the makeup artist revealed that to create the liner look, she actually used the shade Scylla from Byredo’s Eyeshadow 5 Colour Palette in Syren, which she dipped in a mixing liquid before applying. It’s likely that Deenihan used this same shade and method on Hale, though she has yet to confirm.

If you’re looking for a way to liven up your winter makeup looks, the green eyeliner trend is the way to go — and there’s plenty of celeb beauty inspiration to get you started.

