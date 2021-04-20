These Are The 2 Summer Swimsuit Trends To Try, According To Yara Shahidi

Hunting for a new swimsuit can be a difficult shopping endeavor. I’ll admit, dark memories from my adolescence where I felt lost and confused after trying on swimsuit after swimsuit (in a poorly lit department store dressing room) continue to haunt me. Not only was it hard to find a style I liked, but I lacked knowledge of what was ‘in.’ That said, finding a new bikini or one-piece becomes much easier when you have a better grasp on the upcoming summer trends. And, it always helps to look to a celeb for inspo. Take Yara Shahidi’s brown one-piece swimsuit, for example, which featured not one, but two of Summer 2021’s leading swimsuit trends.

In an Instagram post shared on April 19, the Grown-ish actor posed in a lounge chair while soaking up some rays and smiled from ear to ear. For her sun-filled escape — the actor’s caption read: “Can a weekend staycation last forever? Asking for a friend ⭐️” — Shahidi wore a sleek, brown one-piece swimsuit. It featured a deep, open-back silhouette and ruffle detailing along the edges. Her suit’s chocolate brown hue just so happened to correlate with one of summer 2021’s leading color trends. TZR predicts suits in shades of brown will pop up at the pool and at the beach.

As for the other trending design aspect to Shahidi’s one-piece, look to the plunging back silhouette. Flirty details like this can be found usually in the front with a plunging neckline, which makes Shahidi’s backwards take on the style a refreshing twist. Additionally, a swooping, open-back silhouette makes for a great option for those who aren’t drawn to a plunging neckline, but still seek a touch of drama in their summer suits. The actor’s swimsuit that was a two-for-one trending masterpiece doesn’t come as a surprise. The 21 year old frequently serves up fabulous and exciting looks that show off her style prowess — her most recent stunning look being the whimsical Dior gown she wore to the ‘21 Critics Choice Awards.

Unfortunately, the exact brand of Shahidi’s one-piece swimsuit still remains a mystery. But, for those who have been persuaded by her suit’s cocoa color and open-back style, you’ll find similar options — some only in brown, some with a plunging back, and some with both — below.

