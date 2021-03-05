This App Allows You To Work Out With Halle Berry — For Free

It's safe to say that Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry is genetically blessed in many ways — her seriously ageless beauty being just one example. But if you stay tuned into her Instagram, it's also very obvious that happy living and hard work also play a huge role in how strong and radiant she is. About that hard work: The star's fitness routine is no joke, and now you can get a taste of it with Berry's virtual workouts on popular digital platform FitOn.

Fans of Berry probably are already familiar with the fact that she founded an online health and wellness community, rē•spin, where she's known to share her holistic lifestyle insight including healthy meal ideas, crystal suggestions, and yes, some of her favorite fitness methods. Given this platform, a partnership with FitOn — the #1 free fitness app on Apple and Google Play — seemed the perfect way to make her workouts even more accessible. "We want to make working out something that everyone can take part in no matter what your fitness level or if you have a gym membership or not," Berry explains.

As for what to expect from the series of exclusive workouts, Berry and rē•spin partner Peter Lee Thomas made sure to include some of their favorite fitness methods, like plyometrics (think jumping), cardio, weighted exercises, and martial arts-inspired moves. And because they require minimal equipment (you'll just want resistance loops and bands, accessories that are available on rē•spin's site) they're designed to be done from home (or wherever you are).

Berry's collaboration is not the first time FitOn has joined efforts with a fitness enthusiast celeb to offer its users some extra special workout motivation (previous examples include Gabrielle Union, Jonathan Van Ness, and Julianne Hough). That said, those who admire the actor's mind, body, and soul-inclusive approach to workouts will definitely want to download the app ASAP — if they don't already have it.