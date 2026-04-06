It’s impossible to know what goes on in other people’s homes, but it’d be reasonable to assume that it’s a very exciting — and busy — time at Chez Bieber. Justin is gearing up for weekend one of “Bieberchella,” his first time headlining the iconic SoCal festival; Rhode just released a teaser for Rhode x The Biebers, set to drop April 13 (smack dab between Mr. Bieber’s Coachella performances); and Jack Blues Bieber welcomed a visit from the Easter Bunny. Despite all these happenings, Hailey Bieber did manage to sneak in a new manicure: A “vanilla French glaze” chrome that harkens back to some of her most iconic sets.

Ms. Bieber shared a pic of her new nails in a photo dump posted to Instagram on April 5. In the first snap, she dons rabbit ears and wrap-around sunglasses, her translucent white chrome manicure wrapped around a white coffee mug. In the fifth photo, she’s seen holding her son’s (adorable) sticker-adorned hands; this shot provides a clearer view of white French tip painted underneath the shiny topper.

The manicure was the handiwork of Ms. Bieber’s longtime artist, Zola Ganzorigt, who dubbed the design “vanilla French glaze.” Ganzorigt, whose chrome collabs with Bieber catapulted both women into the Viral Mani Hall of Fame, has recently partnered with OPI to bring back the brand’s legendary Tin Man Can — the very silvery-white shade she used to create Ms. Bieber’s current mani, along with many of her other iconic “glazed donut” sets.

Though Tin Man Can isn’t exactly the right way to refer to the current iteration of the shimmering powder. As part of Ganzorigt’s collab (and in honor of the “glazed donut nails” craze), the brand renamed it Tin Man Can Glaze. It’s available now at Ulta Beauty, along with three new shiny, shifty shades.