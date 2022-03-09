Victoria Beckham & Hailey Bieber Love To Wear This Surprising Color Combo

Once you’ve mastered wearing one color from head to toe, you can kick it up a notch and experiment with pairing unexpected colors together. As the street style outfits at Fashion Month proved, wearing clashing colors like a splash of green with red or orange with purple makes for an eye-catching look. Hailey Bieber’s recent purple and red outfit, too, is another testament to the fact that the fashion set is searching for innovative ways to create fresh and bright ensembles.

On March 9, the model attended Justin Bieber’s concert after-party at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. For the casual outing, Bieber wore a vibrant attire, which consisted of a red cropped Harley Davidson T-shirt and lilac-hued cargo trousers. The unusual color combo is a trending look, as Victoria Beckham wore her own version just a few weeks ago to Supriya Lele’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway show in London. (The designer rocked a purple long-sleeved top and cherry red leather pants from her own label.) Both stars pulled off these difficult-to-wear shades effortlessly. To complete her look, Bieber wore a crochet red and black bucket hat with an edgy black leather coat. Since she has a sneaker obsession, she wore a pair of comfy white kicks instead of heels for the nighttime outing.

(+) BACKGRID (+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

Tap into Bieber’s joyful-hued attire with a color-clashing outfit of your own. You can recreate her look with a comfy sweatshirt from Mami Wata styled with Marc Jacobs sweats or rock a Comme des Garçons T-shirt with Maison Margiela cargo pants, as this latter design is trending. Ahead, pair your favorite red and purple pieces together and then rock the look while lounging at home or have it be your go-to grocery-run ensemble.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.