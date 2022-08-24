In the realm of beauty TikTok, it’s practically common knowledge that anything Hailey Bieber uses in her videos will immediately go viral and sell out. From her go-to simple makeup routine to the rollout of her highly anticipated skin care brand, Rhode, the model has taken to sharing her favorite products on the platform and doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. This week, Hailey Bieber’s lip liner and gloss combo hit the app and it’s sure to be your new favorite look for fall.

“The lip combo vibe I’m feeling for fall 😍,” Bieber captioned the video, which has garnered a whopping 4.1 million views (so far). In the clip, the star appears with gorgeously glowing skin and fluffy eyebrows, her signature glazed donut nails visible in the frame. She first applies a ‘90s-esque brown liner, which TikTok sleuths have determined to be the Scott Barnes Atelier Lip Pencil in Naomi. To no one’s surprise, the product is sold out everywhere, but viewers were quick to share their dupes in the comments section.

One of the best options offered is the Make Up Forever Artist Color Pencil in the shade Anywhere Caffeine. While the neutral brown shade is nearly identical to the pencil that Bieber used, Make Up Forever’s version retails for $22, while the original Scott Barnes pencil is a bit less at $18. However, another commenter suggested an affordable option, NYX Suede Matte Lip Liner in the shade Cold Brew, which will cost you just $4.

Next up in Bieber’s routine is the gloss, which of course, is Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment. As with the other two products in Rhode’s initial drop, the lip treatment has not been easy to keep in stock. Eager fans have sold out the product multiple times and it’s currently not available — but you can sign up for the waitlist to be notified of its return.

Ahead, check out the best Rhode alternatives from some of team TZR’s favorite brands as well as the TikTok-recommended lip liner dupes.

