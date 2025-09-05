Hailey Bieber, the internet salutes you. The Rhode founder left fans and onlookers dizzy with a mind-boggling array of vintage and designer outfits as she traversed New York City celebrating her beauty brand’s launch at Sephora nationwide.

The 28-year-old celebrated the hotly-anticipated arrival — which marks the first time her DTC line known for its viral hits like Peptide Fluid and Pocket Blush will be available at another retailer — by hitting the town on Thursday night, following a jam-packed day of promotional appearances and in-store events.

To blow off some steam, the mom-of-one donned a 1980s-style leather wrap blazer and co-ordinated pencil skirt to hit the town for a closed doors influencer and VIP event. Once there, the tastemaker slipped into a glamorous gown to say ‘Cheers’ with industry insiders. Hours earlier, the fashion plate was spotted in Soho wearing a seminal look from Tom Ford’s Gucci Fall/Winter 1995 show — a barely-buttoned liquid silk teal shirt, just like the ones worn on the runway three decades ago by Kate Moss and Amber Valletta, and later made famous by Madonna at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Letting her hair down, quite literally, she teamed the archival piece with straight-leg cropped satin pants, mules, minimal jewelry, and her omnipresent oval sunglasses.

For the Times Square Sephora reveal, Bieber opted for another throwback. Styled by Dani Michelle, the supermodel stepped out in a dove grey top and mini skirt from Donna Karan’s Spring/Summer 1996 collection, alongside satin pumps by Saint Laurent in a similar hue and Tiffany & Co. jewelry, switching her shades out for a Gucci pair.

To Midtown! Bieber stopped by yet another Sephora, this time in a black lace camisole underneath a vintage Yves Saint Laurent buttery leather blazer, dating back to Tom Ford’s tenure at the brand.

With her Phoebe Philo oversized clutch under her arm, the chief creative officer was her own best advertisement as she showed the ultimate accessory is a dewy, glowing complexion.

Dunkin’ Donuts iced coffee in hand, Bieber kicked the day off by hitting the pavement in Tribeca in a chic, sleek black and white ensemble comprised of pieces by Saint Laurent, The Row, Gucci, and her Phoebe Philo clutch, alongside understated 18k gold Lotus hoops by Anita Ko.

But wait — there’s more. As per Michelle’s Instagram, when behind the scenes at client-facing events and private parties, Bieber was also kitted out in a Saint Laurent ensemble of a structured blouse and chartreuse pencil skirt, and an angelic white Dior mini skirt suit.

Rhode is shoppable at Sephora now.