Hailey Bieber’s Glitter Eyeliner Look Is The L.A. Version Of This French-Girl Trick

According to her always-aesthetic Instagram Story, Hailey Bieber’s mastered the low-key glitter eye so beloved by relaxed cool-girls the world over — but in true Bieber fashion, her version of the trend comes with a twist. Hailey Bieber uses glitter eyeliner to add in sparkles while keeping the rest of her eye makeup merely shimmery. The effect is utterly fairylike, with the concentrated glitter adding the most luminous shine closest to her eyes. If you’ve been searching for the ultimate enchanted makeup look for a springtime date night, wedding, or just drinks with your favorites, this idea is absolutely one to experiment with soon.

In the photo Bieber shared to her Instagram Story, she’s decked out in more than a few of-the-moment trends, though all of them have at least a little personalized flair. Her nails are long and almond-shaped with French tips, she’s wearing petal-pink lipstick, and her hair is covered in what looks like four face-framing baby braids, two on each side of her head. But despite the slew of stylish touches, attention immediately goes to her glitter-rimmed eyes.

To color-coordinate with her spring-perfect pink lips, the wash of metallic lilac-pink eyeshadow on her lids and crease is a similar shade yet slightly cooler-toned — a nice touch with her muted, “expensive brunette” hair color. The glitter liner is even lighter, more of a true baby pink, and spans across her upper lash line and across her lower lashes, giving way to a pop of inner-corner highlight.

Notably, her lashes themselves are conspicuously bare, neither shellacked in mascara nor amplified by falsies. This is a huge part of what makes the look still seem so relaxed despite the glitter. It’s almost a take on the classic French-girl method of dressing lips up in a bright red shade while leaving the eyes — and often the rest of the face, too — entirely bare. Of course, this isn’t Bieber’s first glitter rodeo. She’s fond of subtle pops of shimmer, particularly for events and in warmer months.

One of the best parts of Bieber’s super shimmery look is just how versatile it is — a principle she expertly demonstrated on TikTok with a quick outfit change. Slipping into a hot pink velvet bikini top complete with glimmering crisscrossing body chains, Bieber converted the makeup into a Y2K-inspired moment thanks to matching pink butterfly clips and a tangle of beaded necklaces. Suddenly, the eyeshadow and glitter liner transform from sophisticated dinner date-ready to a sultry summertime vibe perfect for pool parties or the VIP section of a music festival.

To get a Bieber-approved glitter liner look at home, the first thing to do is lock down the base color with a wash of something just shimmery enough. Danessa Myricks’ celeb-beloved ColorFix glazes come in virtually every color and manage to stay budge-proof through even the most intense nights out.

For the glitter, there are a few routes you can take. The first is to get an actual glitter eyeliner made for this type of look, but they can often be a bit more watery compared to their eyeshadow counterparts. Jones Road’s Sparkle Wash Liquid Glitter packs a seriously shimmery punch and stays glued to eyes all night. The pointed doe-foot applicator attached to the wand makes it easy to draw lines around the lash line, and the brand happens to make a color, Cool Pink, that’s a dead-ringer for Bieber’s. With no mascara necessary to nail the look, all that’s left is is a coordinating lip color. To recreate Bieber’s pretty pink lips, try the Kevyn Aucoin Unforgettable Cream Lipstick in Legendary, which looks pretty close to the springtime pink she’s wearing with a semi-glossy finish for even more reflective shine.

Below, shop everything you need for the glitter-glam eyeliner look springtime dreams are made of.

