When it comes to summer beauty inspo, Hailey Bieber has yet to fall short. Especially now that her glow-giving skin care brand Rhode has finally launched, Bieber is more eager than ever to share her oh-so-radiant looks with the world. This week, Hailey Bieber’s middle part ponytail was the takeaway inspo along with a subtle green eyeshadow look that fans are already eager to recreate. The star got all dolled up in a stunning green corset dress and matching makeup look — and though it’s not clear what the glam was for it was stunning even just for a casual Sunday night post.

“Love an avocado moment 🥑,” the model and entrepreneur captioned an Instagram carousel showing off the glam look from multiple angles. Her makeup, which was done by Leah Darcy, featured a subtle, smokey brown cat eye with a line of green shadow throughout the inner crease of Bieber’s eyelids. Of course, her skin was as glowy as ever with a rosy flush on the cheeks and glistening cheekbones.

“Ok I need to know details on her shimmer/highlight pretty please!?” one commenter wrote, to which Darcy replied: “I only used @rhode glazing fluid!”

In a previous TikTok video, Darcy shared her tired-and-true highlighting hack with Bieber’s followers, showing them how to get a blinding glow simply by applying the Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid where you would usually put highlighter. She first applies the product on the back of her hand, then picks it up with a beauty sponge before tapping it over the top of Bieber’s cheekbone, resulting in a gorgeously natural glow.

Bieber also shared a closer look at the makeup on TikTok, where she’s seen applying her lip color with her fingertips and then swiping on her Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment for an extra glossy finish.

Hailey’s messy-yet-chic updo was courtesy of Amanda Lee, who swept the star’s hair into a middle part ponytail. It looks like she tucked parts of the ponytail in for a more polished effect, and also left down a few face-framing pieces.

Lee hasn’t shared a tutorial for the look, but when she asked her Instagram followers if they wanted one there was an influx of requests. “Of course we want the tutorial 😍,” one commenter wrote.

Keep your eyes peeled for the breakdown of this effortless hairstyle — it’s certainly worth replicating this summer.