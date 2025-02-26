Fashion influencers are currently going viral on TikTok for sharing how they customize their favorite purses with keychains and trinkets, but those who have a Birkin have been personalizing their highly-elusive handbag with a Hermès Twilly scarf for years. Available in countless permanent and seasonal designs and colorways, the fashion house’s silk scarves are perfect for wrapping around handbag handles, but also look incredibly chic tied around one’s neck or woven into a braided hairstyle. The soft feel, lustrous texture, and of course, versatility of Hermès’ classic accessory are why it’s inspired the Rouge Brilliant Silky Lipstick.

This addition to the brand’s color cosmetics range marks its first new lipstick since initially launching with a collection of mattes and satins in 2020. Rouge Brilliant Silky offers a sheer buildable tint with a glossy finish that’s easy to apply, no mirror required. This, Gregoris Pyrpylis, creative director of Hermès Beauty, says, is the modern way to wear color on the lips.

“It's the lipstick of today,” Pyrpylis tells TZR over Zoom. “The world we live in, everything is so rapid, so I wanted to simplify makeup application as well. It’s a melting pot of the strongest elements of the silk métier that I found. When you apply this lipstick on your lips, it feels exactly as if you are using a new kind of silk against your skin.”

Courtesy of Hermès Beauty

While you can swipe it on and go, the makeup artist says the lipstick is also completely customizable. “[Rouge Brilliant Silky] invites the wearer to be more playful, more intuitive, and more instinctive as well. You can layer it, you can use it directly from the bullet, you can pair it with a lip liner, and you can use it as a top coat over your matte lipstick,” he shares. “You can use one layer if you want to have more of a diffused color, or you can layer it twice if you want to obtain a bit more pigment.”

Rouge Brilliant Silky owes its versatility to its nourishing formula comprised of 85% natural ingredients, including a plant oil and butter base, plus mulberry tree, raspberry leaf, and sesame seed extracts which soften, plump, and smooth lips. This smooth, buttery texture allows for an array of application methods like Pyrpylis describes. It also comes with the signature Rouge Hermès scent created by the brand’s director of parfums, Christine Nagel. This is a blend of arnica, sandalwood, and candied angelica flower notes.

Courtesy of Hermès Beauty

The colors are just as playful. It comes in 14 permanent shades — including Rouge Casaque, Rouge H, and Rouge Amazone, which have become house classics — and three limited-edition ones. “I didn't necessarily go to the silk métier to choose the color range, but I found inspiration within the sensorially part of silk,” Pyrpylis says. Instead, the new shades are designed to stand on their own, be layered, or paired with the one of brand’s recently-launched lip liners.

Of course, the lipstick tube itself is just as much a status symbol as the house’s handbags and scarves. Pierre Hardy, creative director of Hermès Beauty objects, created a refillable slim tube featuring white lacquer and metallic color-block panels.

Expect to get a ton of compliments when wearing any of the shades — or simply pulling the lipstick out of your bag.