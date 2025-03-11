Dyeing your hair copper red or getting a fresh set of curtain bangs is a long-term commitment, which is why taking the cat-eye nail art trend for a spin or switching from round to square tips are both safer — yet still effective — routes when the urge to reinvent yourself strikes. Yes, your manicures serve as an extension of your personal style, so picking the right polish shade, design, length, and shape can be just as impactful as the outfit you put together for a first date or big work event. Whatever statement you want to make, the best nail products of 2025 are here to help. These top-performing long-wear polishes, press-ons, and strengthening treatments make it possible to achieve a professional-level manicure at home, but they’re also enjoyable to use. In other words, doing your own nails will become a self-care moment rather than a chore.

This year, TZR testers and expert judges fell head over heels for glue-free press-on nails that come in of-the-moment designs, a clean polish that stays chip-free for days, and so much more. With the following eight winners on hand, you’ll achieve any trending manicure with ease. So cancel all of your future salon appointments.

Best Base Coat Le Mini Macaron Le Sweet Base Coat $10 See On Beyond Polish Don’t forget the prep step of your at-home mani — it works wonders for delaying chips and creating a smooth canvas that grips onto polish. This 21-free base coat formula is made with biotin (an important nutrient for nail health) and superfoods (like blueberry, avocado, and spinach) to help strengthen nails.

Best Metallic Nail Polish Nailboo Pink Quartz Gel Polish $14 See On Nailboo Soft shimmery pinks are slated to be one of 2025’s biggest nail color trends, and this light-reflecting pick will help you ace the look. The Nailboo formula features concentrated pigments, so you won’t need to paint as many coats to see the muted shade show up. Heads-up, though — because this is a gel polish, you will need to cure it under an LED lamp.

Best Solid Nail Polish Le Mini Macaron Cherry Red Nail Polish $10 See On Le Mini Macaron A cherry-red mani never goes out of style. For the classic look, paint on two coats of this peppy and beautifully pigmented formula from Le Mini Macaron. (Start with the brand’s superfood-infused base coat, which also took home a 2025 TZR Beauty Groundbreakers Award.)

Best Clean Nail Polish JINsoon Nail Polish $18 See On JINsoon This long-lasting 21-free nail polish is offered in 98 different color and texture combos, all curated by renowned editorial manicurist Jin Soon Choi. Our testers experienced impressive wear while testing this polish, and celebrity nail artist and expert judge Kim Truong says “the brush was easy to hold while painting.”

Best Press-On Nails Olive & June The Super Stick Mani $8 See On Olive & June Press-on nails have gotten so good over the past few years, and Olive & June’s Super Stick Manis are at the very top of TZR’s favorites list. Available in a wide range of colors and on-trend nail art designs, they look incredibly realistic and last for up to seven days, though one of our testers reported they still hadn’t budged by day eight. Instead of using nail glue, they’re applied over an adhesive that you press onto your natural nail.

Best Cuticle Treatment Aprés Nail Winter Returns Cuticle Serum $15 See On Aprés Nail Offered in four aromatic scents, Aprés Nail’s Cuticle Serum sinks into skin quickly to moisturize and soothe dry cuticles without leaving behind a greasy, slippery film. “This dries so quickly, so it doesn't leave your fingers oily like so many other cuticle treatments do,” says BDG staffer Rachel Lapidos. “It's become a staple on my nightstand — and I actually use it regularly, which can't be said for any other cuticle product I've tried.”

Best Nail Treatment Essie Good As New Nail Perfector $11 See On Ulta Beauty Back-to-back gel manis (and even just the dry winter air) can do a number on your nails. This nail treatment from Essie doubles as a pretty pink polish that instantly hides imperfections while also improving nail texture in as little as one week. You can even use it as a base coat.