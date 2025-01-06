When it comes to award season soirées, it doesn’t take long for a fashion trend to make itself known. Usually, once the red carpet reaches the halfway point, style enthusiasts can identify at least one consistency among the celebrity set. And at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, this fact rings true. About an hour into the red carpet rotation, a key craze revealed itself: structured shoulders. Thanks to appearances from Keri Russell, Cate Blanchett, and Glenn Close (to name a few), sleeves of varying shapes, heights, and widths stole the show.

One of the first A-listers to establish the trend was Blanchett, who made the grandest of entrances in a metallic gold gown from Louis Vuitton — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador. Her fans immediately recognized the elevated shoulders as the dress she first wore during the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. Shortly after the Golden Globe winner’s arrival, Russell posed for photographers in a tuxedo-inspired ivory dress, courtesy of Stephane Rolland. The oversized shoulder pads were connected to a floor-length cape, which flowed behind her as she walked. Next up on the fashion plate was Close. The film icon matched Russell’s sartorial energy in a black floor-length velvet gown from Balmain. Starting with her pointy shoulders, Close’s couture was covered in head-to-toe metallic scripture.

See these structured shoulders and more ahead. And stay tuned to TZR, as more broad bodices are sure to appear throughout the night.

Keri Russell

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

All eyes were on the Golden Globe nominee in a plunging ivory Stephane Rolland dress, complete with a deep neckline, a thigh-high slit, and the pièce de résistance: her striking shoulders.

Cate Blanchett

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Marking her first rewear of 2025, Blanchett made headlines in a custom gold gown from Louis Vuitton. The bodice featured numerous notable accents, including diamond-embellished shoulders and delicate drapery.

Glenn Close

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

All eyes were on the three-time Golden Globes Award winner in bold Balmain. The velvet LBD spotlighted embroidered metallic silver scripture atop ultra-pointy shoulders.

Ari Graynor

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The star of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story also got the dramatic shoulders memo in a cutout-heavy noir number from Ashi Studio Fall/Winter 2023 Couture.

Kali Reis

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

In honor of her nomination for HBO’s True Detective: Night Country, the world champion boxer turned heads in a fitted elongated blazer and matching flared trousers.