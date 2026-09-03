Gloria Steinem, the 92-year-old trailblazing women’s rights activist, passed away at her New York City home on Wednesday. She “passed away peacefully...surrounded by some of the many who loved her,” read the announcement posted to her Instagram. “Gloria’s near-century on earth were years well-lived, and she continued working for equality until the very end.”

The caption also shared an excerpt from Steinem’s forthcoming memoir, An Unexpected Life: “I have now lived for more than fifty years in this brownstone, in rooms that have witnessed lives before mine, and will know others after I am gone.”

In her lifetime, Steinem left her mark on so many — whether through her advocacy work, her nine books, inspiring journalism, and, of course, her unmistakable signature style. As a result, Steinem also left an impression on many fashion designers.

Public figures with a distinct look have always been sources of creative inspiration, from the recently departed Dolly Parton to George Michael, Lee Radziwill, and even Marie Antoinette. Steinem’s uniform featured long-sleeved tops or sweaters with flared trousers, always layered with aviator sunglasses and a wide belt (she favored leather and Southwestern Concho styles). Fringed and leather jackets, beaded necklaces, and printed silk scarves were also go-to pieces in her rotation, making for a distinct ensemble that could be recognized in any room.

That defining look and deep understanding of social and political issues, particularly for women and the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, made Steinem someone who designers admired and championed. Her memoir, My Life On The Road, inspired Prabal Gurung’s Spring 2017 collection, as well as his following Fall 2017 and Spring 2018 lines. The latter runway show also marked her first Fashion Week appearance. Later on, Steinem inspired Dan Levy’s Fall 2022 collection for DL Eyewear, which naturally included a pair of aviators. Of course, many will remember the belted monochrome looks in Michael Kors’ Fall 2023 collection, all based on Steinem’s outfits from the 70s.

(+) Prabal Gurung Spring 2017. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Prabal Gurung Spring 2018. WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Relationships were core to Steinem’s fashion presence. Kors knew the activist for nearly 40 years and deemed her a “game changer.” She was a lifelong friend of Diane von Furstenberg, who honored Steinem with the Lifetime Leadership Award for her work in women’s leadership at the 2014 DVF Awards. The duo also attended events like the MAKERS Conference together (and wore matching outfits at its 2017 edition).

Gloria Steinem, Diane von Furstenberg, and Anita Hill at the 2019 DVF Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Steinem even extended her reach to collaborations, which raised funds for her namesake Gloria’s Foundation. In 2013, she designed beaded bracelets for women-led marketplace Maiden Nation. Jeweler Jill Platner teamed up with Steinem for two jewelry launches in 2022 and 2024. This year, she partnered with What Goes Around Comes Around to auction vintage pieces from her own wardrobe. The Foundation even collaborated with Peanuts’ new “Snoopy in Style” exhibit, which features two looks on Snoopy dolls inspired by Steinem’s ‘70s outfits.

Steinem once said that “Dying seems less sad than having lived too little.” As fashion and history have proven, she lived to the fullest and left an impact that will be honored for years to come.