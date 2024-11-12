(Celebrity)
Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Delivered Major Couple Style Inspo In Matching Seasonal Sets
Take notes.
If you keep tabs on Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s budding romance, you know they’re one of Hollywood’s most laidback couples. In fact, throughout their year-long relationship, the stars have never walked a red carpet together (yet, that is). Instead of meeting up at various A-list affairs, they prefer more low-key dates — think grocery runs, private breakfasts, and sightseeing strolls in the city. No matter where they’re off to, the pair’s street style attire is always top-tier. On November 11 in New York, Hadid and Cooper wore matching off-duty outfits for another daytime date — both of which featured seasonal pops of red.
While out and about in NYC’s NoHo neighborhood — just a few blocks away from Hadid’s apartment — the couple was snapped by the paparazzi in high spirits. They always match each other’s sartorial energy, but, this time they took it up a notch with complementary colors. The supermodel, for one, started her OOTD with a graphic T-shirt from Re/Done tucked into belted mid-wash jeans in a straight-leg silhouette. For extra warmth, Hadid tied a bright red cardigan atop her shoulders, which coordinated to Cooper’s T-shirt in the same vibrant hue. Hadid’s sweater appears to be from her knitwear label, Guest In Residence. The autumnal theme continued onto her shoes — she chose a beige pair of the celeb-approved Birkenstock Boston slip-ons. Later in the afternoon, Hadid tapped into the quilted puffer jacket trend with an off-white version. Extra points for the patchwork breast pocket. She completed her look with plenty of cool-girl accessories, including a baseball cap from the Kith x TAG Heuer collaboration, Louis Vuitton geometric sunglasses, a micro top-handle bag from Loro Piana, and chunky gold necklaces.
If you’re feeling inspired by Hadid’s date ‘fit, channel her entire ensemble via the curated edit below. And take it from this power couple: Don’t be afraid to match with your partner this holiday season.