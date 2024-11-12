If you keep tabs on Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s budding romance, you know they’re one of Hollywood’s most laidback couples. In fact, throughout their year-long relationship, the stars have never walked a red carpet together (yet, that is). Instead of meeting up at various A-list affairs, they prefer more low-key dates — think grocery runs, private breakfasts, and sightseeing strolls in the city. No matter where they’re off to, the pair’s street style attire is always top-tier. On November 11 in New York, Hadid and Cooper wore matching off-duty outfits for another daytime date — both of which featured seasonal pops of red.

While out and about in NYC’s NoHo neighborhood — just a few blocks away from Hadid’s apartment — the couple was snapped by the paparazzi in high spirits. They always match each other’s sartorial energy, but, this time they took it up a notch with complementary colors. The supermodel, for one, started her OOTD with a graphic T-shirt from Re/Done tucked into belted mid-wash jeans in a straight-leg silhouette. For extra warmth, Hadid tied a bright red cardigan atop her shoulders, which coordinated to Cooper’s T-shirt in the same vibrant hue. Hadid’s sweater appears to be from her knitwear label, Guest In Residence. The autumnal theme continued onto her shoes — she chose a beige pair of the celeb-approved Birkenstock Boston slip-ons. Later in the afternoon, Hadid tapped into the quilted puffer jacket trend with an off-white version. Extra points for the patchwork breast pocket. She completed her look with plenty of cool-girl accessories, including a baseball cap from the Kith x TAG Heuer collaboration, Louis Vuitton geometric sunglasses, a micro top-handle bag from Loro Piana, and chunky gold necklaces.

(+) Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

If you’re feeling inspired by Hadid’s date ‘fit, channel her entire ensemble via the curated edit below. And take it from this power couple: Don’t be afraid to match with your partner this holiday season.