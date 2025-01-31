Celebrities who have had careers as long as Gabrielle Union’s often get compared to their younger selves, but the actor and advocate doesn’t seem to mind. In fact, she’s never been afraid to give a wink and nod to some of her most iconic aughts-era films, like Bring It On, Love & Basketball, and 10 Things I Hate About You. While Union only seems to get more stunning, accomplished, and confident year after year, she understands that her 2000s self was a huge influence on many — and that includes her own makeup artist. In creating her recent glam for an intimate (yet star-studded) dinner for Tiffany & Co., Ngozi Edeme pulled inspiration from the Bad Boys II star’s past, reviving her Y2K makeup to feel just as fresh in 2025.

The private event, which celebrated Pharrell’s Titan collection, was just one of many glamorous affairs Union has attended while in Paris for Haute Couture Week. Earlier in the week, she made a major impact at the Schiaparelli show with a freshly chopped angled bob, but for the dinner at Hôtel Plaza Athénée she created yet another wow-worthy moment, this time with hair and makeup that made Union look like she stepped straight out of 2003.

“One thing I’ll always do is take inspo from my favorite glams on Gab growing up,” Edeme captioned her Instagram post, which showed every angle of Union’s glowing, skin-forward makeup. In addition to photos from the night’s festivities, the celebrity makeup artist shared a noughties image of the Deliver Us from Eva actor in a blue pleather dress and glowing skin with shimmery earth tones on her lids and glossy brown lips.

For the modern recreation, Edeme kept the focus on skin and neutral tones, but added a bit more color by way of bright blush for a freshly flushed look as well as a rosier lip. Hairstylist Larry Sims also turned back the clock by switching up her angled bob to a bouncy ‘90s-inspired blowout with chestnut highlights. Even Union’s black bustier dress felt like a throwback.

“I thought this picture was old,” wrote one commenter. “You sure this wasn’t 20 years ago?” said another. Of course, appearing ageless has always been one of Union’s superpowers, but revisiting her glam from the past certainly doesn’t hurt. And who better to wear Y2K makeup than a star who was setting the trends back then?