Not a day goes by that Gabrielle Union isn’t absolutely killing it, but her recent hair moments go above and beyond her usual levels of jaw-dropping glam. Over the years, the actor and entrepreneur has come to be known for experimenting with all kinds of styles, from braids to extra-long ponytails to sleek, blunt bobs — and flawlessly pulling off every single one. This week, Gabrielle Union’s parted bangs and sculptural updo demonstrate not only her beauty icon status, but her trendsetting prowess.

For an appearance on The View, Union stepped out in an all-red ensemble with ruffled sleeves from New York & Company that will undoubtedly put you in a holiday mood. To play up the festive-glam vibes, celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims created an intricately knotted bun at the top of Union’s head with center-parted bangs framing her face. Rather than the tapered style often associated with the insanely trendy curtain bangs, Sims cut a blunt bang on Union, giving the look a fresh, modern feel. To let her hairstyle really shine, Union kept her makeup simple with a soft glam look courtesy of Vincent Oquendo.

Union’s hair transformation is certainly noteworthy but is hardly her first go at curtain bangs. Back in August, the star came dangerously close to breaking the internet with an Instagram photo showing herself curled up on a makeup chair completely naked, her choppy, layered hairstyle front and center. Sims was also responsible for this look, which featured long, face-framing pieces that seamlessly blended into the rest of her shoulder-length style.

Gabrielle Union’s blunt curtain bangs were not the end of her stunning hair looks this week, though. While in New York City, she and her husband, Dwayne Wade, enjoyed a date night at a Broadway show, which Union took as an opportunity to change up her bangs yet again.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Along with a gorgeous LBD, the star sported dramatic side bangs with a high ponytail that flipped out at the ends.

Clearly, Union has no shortage of hair looks lined up and fans are sure to see even more as the holiday season continues. Prepare to be inspired.