Gabrielle Union is kind of a genius. While the rest of us are alternating between freezing outdoor temperatures and heaters working overtime when inside, she decided to simply pull the escape hatch lever and jet off to the actual happiest place on earth: Miami. From her perch on the hotel penthouse balcony, Union looks more than just happy to be there — she’s beaming, quite literally, and employing one of the best celebrity beauty tricks known to human kind. Union’s body glow is visibly luminous, her slick, shiny legs catching the camera flash light as she poses in a red, halter-necked mini-dress. Though bare limbs aren’t quite as front-and-center this time of year as they are in the summer, pulling a Union and shellacking them with illuminating product is the Hollywood secret absolutely everyone should be in on.

Fans first got a glimpse of Union’s lush Miami style on Instagram, after she posted a photo set of that incredible mini-dress and an even better ponytail. She looks every bit the nighttime beach babe, her hair full and so curly, surely bolstered by the (at this point, enviable) South Florida humidity. But even with the perfect hairstyle-outfit combination, you just can’t help but be drawn the reflective sheen down her long legs.

For most, lotion application is as integral to a daily routine as cleansing the face or even brushing your teeth. But if you really want Union’s level of glow — especially in the dry, harsh winter months — you’ll need to go a few steps further.

Other celebrities certainly do, as evidenced by virtually every red carpet photo from the last 30 years. Whatever body part is exposed — be it legs, arms, stomachs, or décolletage — is always prepped with the same care as the face, adding a healthy, radiant shine that really picks up on camera. Just check out these shots of Union from the past few years:

(+) WWD/Getty Images (+) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images (+) Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Regular moisturizing keeps body skin hydrated and supple, so let that serve as the springboard for all the other products needed for Hollywood-worthy shine. If you need to be out the door in just a few minutes using only what you have on hand, crush up a tiny bit of powdered highlighter or a shimmery bronzer and mix it into a pure petroleum jelly or a handful of baby oil. Consider investing in a body glow-specific product ahead of summer, though. Often, they’re made with a flawless finish in mind, which means options that blur the skin, plump it up, infuse sparkle, and minimal transference.

Ahead of those body-baring months, check out some of these products for a Union-worthy glow.