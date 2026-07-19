As Spain and Argentina faced off in this year’s FIFA World Cup, there were plenty of stars in attendance. Naturally, some of the night’s biggest names were on the field at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium — and not just for sports, either. The event’s first-ever Halftime Show was truly one to watch, filled with eye-catching appearances by legendary headlining performers.

True to her dynamic personal style, Madonna wore a cinched corset and lacy stockings on the soccer green, finished by a matching letterman jacket in hues of purple and pink. The star’s outfit caught the light from every angle as she opened the Halftime Show with her hit song “Music,” marking her first major performance since the recent release of her album Confessions II.

Similarly, Shakira shone in a glittering pink and yellow bodysuit beneath a matching fringed skirt. No stranger to a World Cup performance, the singer gave her look a sporty edge with matching sunglasses at the halftime show’s its finale. Justin Bieber, meanwhile, took a comfortable approach to performing in oversized layers and denim, much like his relaxed onstage looks at Coachella earlier this spring.

Before the event’s final match ends, discover all of the biggest fashion moments from the FIFA World Cup Final’s Halftime Show right here.

Madonna

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To kick off the show, Madonna sang “Music” in a light purple Saint Laurent bomber jacket and matching silk shorts. Layered with a pink corset, lace stockings, and metallic purple boots, she brought a sultry and sporty moment to the Cup — furthered by her jacket’s “Madonna” lettering, embellished pink gloves, and a matching crystal necklace. Former soccer stars Ronaldo and Ronaldinho also added an athletic flair to Madonna’s arrival as they drove her onto the field.

BTS

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For their performance of “Dynamite,” all seven members of BTS wore coordinating red, white, and black outfits with punky combat boots. Each singer’s look varied in silhouette and fit for their performance, from a color-blocked leather jacket to two-toned jeans, cropped and oversized soccer jerseys, and accessories spanning studded belts, graphic-print scarves, and layered necklaces.

Justin Bieber

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After a pep talk from Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), Bieber took the mic in a layered olive green and white polo shirt T-shirt, wide-leg denim shorts, and pale brown sneakers from his brand SKYLRK. The singer finished his easygoing look with socks, sunglasses, and custom musical equipment — also from his label — and a diamond-covered gold necklace to sing “Everything Hallelujah.”

Shakira

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Shakira sparkled in a crystal-covered bodysuit and fringed maxi skirt cast in bright hues of yellow and pink, both custom Roberto Cavalli designs. After singing “Dai Dai” with Burna Boy, the musician slipped on matching mirrored sunglasses and flats with her cutout ensemble for the show’s finale.

Burna Boy

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For his performance with Shakira, the Nigerian rapper wore a simple white T-shirt with maroon trousers. His look was finished with a gold watch, stacks of diamond bracelets, and a pair of painted-over pink and black boots.

Chris Martin

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The Coldplay frontman blended into the crowd on the field — which included the Muppets, the New York Philharmonic, and the Simón Bolivar Symphony Orchestra — in a blue T-shirt and jeans. Martin’s casual top was finished with pink lettering reading “Everyone Is An Alien Somewhere,” seen as rainbow-colored smoke blew in the wind from around the arena.