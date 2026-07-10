Fendi knows the power of a uniform — and so does its recently appointed chief creative officer, Maria Grazia Chiuri. At the brand’s Fall 2026 haute couture show, every celebrity in attendance wore black and white from head to toe. Surprisingly, there weren’t any outfit repeaters in the front row — though, being a fashion show, there were plenty of standout moments.

Sarah Jessica Parker led the charge in a gauzy white maxi dress, paired with a set of studded black pumps we know Carrie Bradshaw would have in her closet. Her appearance was a perfect fit, as the actress famously popularized Fendi’s iconic Baguette bag on Sex and the City. Parker carried a two-toned studded Baguette for the occasion — after all, her ties to the it-bag run deep (she’s starred in both the bag’s 2026 and 2019 relaunch campaigns, launched a colorful Baguette capsule, and even designed one of its Baguette bags for charity).

Parker’s fellow Baguette campaign star Jessica Alba clearly had a similar idea, strapping into the same heels paired with her own black and silver-studded Baguette. The actress chose to slip on a black lace midi dress with hammered gold cuff and shirt collar-like jewelry, combining dapper and romantic details — also proving perfect for a date night with boyfriend Danny Ramirez, who sweetly held her hand at her side.

More white and black looks abounded at the event inside Rome’s National Gallery of Art, not-so-coincidentally matching Chiuri’s neutral-toned collection. Yara Shahidi made a chic arrival in a black one-shouldered sweater and skirt, paired with a matching Peekaboo shoulder bag and Mary Jane heels. Monica Bellucci was sharply dressed in a three-piece cream suit, complete with her own shiny gold Peekaboo. Through a minimal color palette, the front row formed a united front — and, of course, everyone had their best it-bags at the ready.

Below, discover all of the standout arrivals from Fendi’s Fall 2026 haute couture show.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Courtesy of Fendi

Jessica Alba

Courtesy of Fendi

Yara Shahidi

Courtesy of Fendi

Monica Bellucci

Courtesy of Fendi

Nini

Courtesy of Fendi

Victoria Luengo

Courtesy of Fendi

Valeria Golino

Courtesy of Fendi

Valerie Abou Chacra

Courtesy of Fendi

Anna Ferzetti

Courtesy of Fendi

Simonetta Gianfelici