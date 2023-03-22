(Celebrity)
The Outfits At The 2023 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards Brought The Red Carpet Glamour
The attendees did not disappoint.
Post award season, there’s always a dry spell when it comes to major events that bring the glam. On March 21, however, the fashion looks at the inaugural 2023 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards seemingly ended this sartorial lull. The event, hosted by comedian Phoebe Robinson at Goya Studios, drew in a slew of well-dressed celebrities, designers, influencers, and tastemakers, all there to support the nonprofit’s mission in discovering and nurturing emerging young designers. Actors like Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Wilde, and Zoey Deutch walked the gray carpet in stunning designer outfits. Ross wore a black lace dress with attached yellow gloves from Erdem while Wilde went with a bell-sleeved dress from Chloé.
A few other looks worth noting? Deutch’s playful and fun Prada top and bottom look, mother-and-daughter duo Scout LaRue Willis and Demi Moore in coordinating candy-colored dresses, and Hacks star Hannah Einbinder in a strong-shoulder pantsuit.
After posing for photos, the A-list crowd sat down for a dinner during which accolades were given across six different categories to various talents in the room. Designer Aisling Camps received the St. John Ready-to-Wear Award, while Puppets and Puppets took home the Google Creativity Award.
Ahead, see who turned up for the soirée and what they wore.
Tracee Ellis Ross
In Erdem.
Olivia Wilde
In Chloé.
Ciara
In Grace Ling.
Zoey Deutch
In Prada.
Kathryn Newton
In Aknvas.
Scout LaRue Willis & Demi Moore
Scout in a pink dress and Demi in a green dress.
Rachel Zoe
In a custom Rachel Zoe gown.
Jenna Dewan
In a black dress.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
In a yellow dress.
Alessandra Ambrosio
In Michael Kors dress and Gianvito Rossi shoes.
Paris Jackson
In vintage Gucci.
Madeline Brewer
In a red dress.
Hannah Einbinder
In Sportmax.
Storm Reid
In Simkhai.
Kiernan Shipka
In Giambattista Valli.
Ashley Benson
In a mini dress and thigh-high boots.
Lucy Hale
In Versace.
Kate Beckinsale
In an embellished dress.