Post award season, there’s always a dry spell when it comes to major events that bring the glam. On March 21, however, the fashion looks at the inaugural 2023 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards seemingly ended this sartorial lull. The event, hosted by comedian Phoebe Robinson at Goya Studios, drew in a slew of well-dressed celebrities, designers, influencers, and tastemakers, all there to support the nonprofit’s mission in discovering and nurturing emerging young designers. Actors like Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Wilde, and Zoey Deutch walked the gray carpet in stunning designer outfits. Ross wore a black lace dress with attached yellow gloves from Erdem while Wilde went with a bell-sleeved dress from Chloé.

A few other looks worth noting? Deutch’s playful and fun Prada top and bottom look, mother-and-daughter duo Scout LaRue Willis and Demi Moore in coordinating candy-colored dresses, and Hacks star Hannah Einbinder in a strong-shoulder pantsuit.

After posing for photos, the A-list crowd sat down for a dinner during which accolades were given across six different categories to various talents in the room. Designer Aisling Camps received the St. John Ready-to-Wear Award, while Puppets and Puppets took home the Google Creativity Award.

Ahead, see who turned up for the soirée and what they wore.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In Erdem.

Olivia Wilde

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In Chloé.

Ciara

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In Grace Ling.

Zoey Deutch

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In Prada.

Kathryn Newton

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In Aknvas.

Scout LaRue Willis & Demi Moore

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.

Scout in a pink dress and Demi in a green dress.

Rachel Zoe

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.

In a custom Rachel Zoe gown.

Jenna Dewan

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In a black dress.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In a yellow dress.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In Michael Kors dress and Gianvito Rossi shoes.

Paris Jackson

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In vintage Gucci.

Madeline Brewer

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In a red dress.

Hannah Einbinder

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.

In Sportmax.

Storm Reid

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In Simkhai.

Kiernan Shipka

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.

In Giambattista Valli.

Ashley Benson

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In a mini dress and thigh-high boots.

Lucy Hale

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In Versace.

Kate Beckinsale

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In an embellished dress.