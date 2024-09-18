Believe it or not, it’s been 10 years since Eva Mendes starred in her last project. Her most recent film, Lost River premiered in 2014 and was written and directed by her husband, Ryan Gosling. However, even though she’s evaded the silver screen over the past decade, every once and awhile, the Hitch star briefly returns to the spotlight. Now, she’s a mother of two, a children’s book author, and most recently, a campaign star. Bright and early on September 17, Mendes was introduced as the face of Stella McCartney’s Winter 2024 collection, complete with a sustainability-driven photoshoot.

Less than 24 hours after her first children’s book, Desi, Mami, and the Neverending Worries hit bookstores everywhere, the A-lister shared the Stella McCartney news with her 6.5 million Instagram followers. “Gracias for getting me out of hiding Stella,” Mendes wrote in her caption. “Working with [Stella] was the job I never knew I needed.” This Winter 2024 partnership, titled “It’s About F*cking Time,” aims to save animals with cruelty-free innovations like vegan leather, faux fur, and faux feathers. “Being involved with such an environmentally conscious brand that is cruelty free in all ways has been a game changer for me on a cellular level,” Mendes posted on IG. With over 11,000 likes in under two hours, it was clear Mendes’ devoted fanbase was equally excited about her collab. One follower said, “Thank you for standing with Stella and helping bring more of this conversation to mainstream,” while another shared, “So happy you’re both creating awareness around this.”

Now, back to the imagery. In the first close-up, Mendes posed in a voluminous black gown with a high-low skirt, which debuted on the Fall 2024 runway back in March 2024. She carried the label’s vintage Falabella Crossbody Bag also in black. As shown in the IG carousel, Mendes’ passionate pose mimicked a black horse, bringing awareness to animal cruelty once again. “Pulling from [Stella’s] personal archive, life and design DNA, we curated a wardrobe of iconic pieces free from leather, feathers, fur and exotic skins — 90% of which are crafted from responsible materials,” the brand confirmed in the show notes.

For the next set-up, Mendes mirrored another animal; this time, it was a pale pink flamingo. She styled a chainlink crop top underneath a blush floor-length coat — the opening look from the Winter 2024 runway show. This tribute referenced the “3.4 billion birds killed or harmed for feather down annually,” the atelier shared on IG.

For her third and final shot, Mendes donned a rich brown trench coat covered in a vegan crocodile texture. The belted topper, complete with an elongated collar and structured shoulders, was tailored from UPPEAL, a “vegan alternative to exotic leathers innovated from apple waste,” according to the brand’s IG post. This choice was in honor of the “1.5 million crocodile skins” used annually by the fashion industry, the label added. She let her coat grab all the worthy attention and opted out of any accessories at all.

In Stella McCartney’s announcement, the caption eluded to Mendes being the first Winter 2024 campaign star. So, stay tuned to TZR for the next celebrity face of the brand.