As exciting as over-the-top, heavily embellished nails can be, there’s something to be said for simple manicures. They go with everything — but they never go out of style — and they can really highlight beautiful shaping and clean cuticle work. And when it comes to clean manis, Eva Longoria is a top-tier muse. Be it blushy nude or silver chrome (at a sensible, short-medium length, of course), she knows how to make a statement via understatement. Case in point: The red French manicure in which she rang in 2026.

To commemorate the new year, the Desperate Housewives star posted a 12-slide photo dump on Instagram. Among the shots of food, family, and celebrations was a pic in which Longoria is seen lounging against a pillow, holding up a sleep mask. On her fingertips are medium-length nails with a clear base and dark red French tips.

The set is perfectly aligned with the season’s nail trends. Last fall, Townhouse Juanita Huber-Millet told TZR that modern French manis — including those with “unexpected pops of color” — were set to trend throughout the winter, adding: “It’s a modern, versatile update that infuses the French mani with creativity.” Longoria’s take is especially mood board-worthy for anyone who prefers classic designs and colors, but still wants to dress things up a bit.

And for those looking to eschew color altogether, the actress-director-producer posted an even more streamlined set in that very same photo dump: Check out slide 8 for Longoria’s take on the pearlescent mani trend, a chrome-tinged milky-nude on a long, almond nail.