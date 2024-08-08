Time is rapidly running out to try every summer nail color trend before it finally ends — by any reasonable metric, there’s really only about a month left. So many celebrities have been gravitating toward the more demure crazes like soft French tips and neutral colors, but there are those dedicated to maximizing the season’s fun, freewheeling energy with brights, nail art, and interesting finishes. Like most great style muses, Eva Longoria falls somewhere in between. She largely sticks to chic, low-key shades, but still likes to mix it up with vibrant, summer-classic colors. Longoria’s hot pink nails, her latest look, are not only an exciting way to close out the season, but are an ideal choice for her glamorous beach vacation.

Longoria first showed off the fresh set in a series of Instagram Stories shared from her beachfront spot in Spain. Stopping at the the exclusive Nueva Alcantara Club for a round of padel — it’s almost like a Spanish take on pickleball, to put it simply — fans got a great look at her bright pink nails as they wrapped around her morning coffee cup. Not only is the polish color a commanding, near-neon shade, but the sharp, almond shape just adds to the fun.

Longoria has been a fan of elongated nail shapes forever, but they’re rarely as sharp and dramatic as they are for this vacation — it’s part of what makes them feel special. The tropical polish color, almost a candied watermelon, also happens to match the number of bright, bold swimsuits she brought for trips down to the beach with her son.

To get Longoria’s vacation-ready look, it’s key to look for a shade of pink with a blue-violet undertone. Opt for one too warm and the color will look more like a cherry red — but go too far in the other direction and it might veer too fuchsia. If anything though, keep in mind that summer only has a handful of weeks left, so why not get a polish color brighter and bolder than you’re used to? There’s plenty of time for neutrals once mid-September rolls around.