How many fun facts do you know about Eva Longoria? Did you know the actor grew up on a ranch in Texas? Or that she has three older sisters? How about the fact that she has an affinity for wearing bright colors, in particular yellow? If you’re stumped on all accounts, don’t worry — we’ll break down her style first for you. This summer alone, the Desperate Housewives alum has worn the bright shade multiple times, from a glitzy sequin gown for an evening out to the casual ribbed dress she donned at an oasis in Marbella. Over the weekend, the star kept the sunny streak going at the This Is About Humanity's gala, where Longoria wore a yellow dress.

The celebrity attended the charity’s fifth annual event, which honored Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, on Saturday night in Los Angeles. In an IG photo from Longoria’s social media account, she posed next to the guest of honor and Elsa Collins, the organization’s co-founder. The caption read: “So honored to have been a part of such a beautiful night and award @laurenwsanchez her much deserved Humanity Award for her generosity and commitment to help families at the border. To say I’m in awe of you @elsamariecollins is an understatement...”

For her striking summer soirée look, Longoria opted for a yellow exclusive to Moda Operandi maxi dress from Australian designer Maticevski. In addition to the bold hue, the strapless gown’s draped detailing and asymmetric hemline were particularly eye-grabbing, too. As for the actor’s jewelry, she went with a Jennifer Meyer diamond tennis necklace and an oval ring from the brand. Finally, a pair of metallic pointy heels added shine to the vibrant number.

The gala drew in other famous guests, including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Kardashian arrived in a form-fitting black Alaïa dress from the label’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, whereas her momager rocked a flowy all-white look from Chanel. While mingling at the event, the two bumped into Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, who wore a bright pink and orange paisley printed dress.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment

If you have any last-minute summer parties on the docket, consider recreating Longoria’s statement-making outfit for the occasion. Below, TZR gathered a handful of styles needed to get the look.