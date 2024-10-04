If you’ve kept tabs on this year’s red carpet circuit, you know children of celebrities are in the spotlight now more than ever. The children of Naomi Watts, Nicole Kidman, and Angelina Jolie (to name a few) are all grown up, and ready to join their parents at various star-studded soirées — think fashion month and award season. Just a few months after Watts brought her 15-year-old child, Kai Schreiber to the Balenciaga Haute Couture show, the Oscar nominee’s older son joined her at the 2024 New York Film Festival. On October 3, Watts stunned in a sheer Schiaparelli dress with 17-year-old Sasha Schreiber at her side.

Inside Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall at the 62nd annual NYFF, the mother-son duo made the grandest of entrances for The Friend premiere — a new comedy/drama starring Watts, Bill Murray, and Constance Wu. Watts and Schrieber coordinated outfits as they both wore all-black. With the help of her stylist, Jeanann Williams, the Mulholland Drive actor sourced Schiaparelli for a strapless LBD complete with striking accents. Her corset bodice was sheer alongside an ankle-grazing latex skirt, which billowed out from her waist. She continued the monochrome moment with matching pointy pumps. From there, Watts added a touch of bling to her final ‘fit via oversized diamond earrings with a keyhole-shaped cutout in the center — one of Schiaparelli’s signature house codes. Slim diamond rings rounded out her ensemble.

Watts’ structured Schiaparelli design looked luxe alongside Schrieber’s all-black co-ord, which featured a casual T-shirt, a matching blazer, straight-leg jeans, and chunky sneakers. The teen accessorized with a timeless leather watch and a sleek gold chain.

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

After viewing The Friend in Lincoln Center, Watts and company headed to Shakespeare & Co., a bookstore in the heart of Manhattan. In honor of the book-to-movie adaptation, Watts swapped her Schiaparelli look for a more casual look at the intimate after-party. This time, she posed for a solo shot in a T-shirt sheath dress and classic Mary Janes. On the jewelry front, Watts switched her keyhole earrings for a dark green pair that mimicked a leaf.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment

Now that both of Watts’ children have joined the Hollywood scene, it’s only a matter of time until the trio walk the red carpet together. So, stay tuned to TZR for more outings soon.