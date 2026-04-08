Last night, serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, and host of the Aspire Podcast Emma Grede added one more title to an already extremely impressive resume: author. On April 7, longtime friends Nicole Avant, Aurora James, Juliet de Baubigny, and Rachel Zoe threw Grede an intimate book launch at Funke in Beverly Hills. Grede’s first book, Start With Yourself: A New Vision for Work & Life — set to be released on April 14 — is a guide for anyone seeking success in business from one of the most successful self-made women in the world.

And you can imagine that such an anomaly of a person would be surrounded by an equally extraordinary group of guests. The celebration drew a curated group of leaders across fashion, media, and business, all coming together to toast a woman who has built not one, but multiple iconic brands from the ground up. As co-founder and CEO of Good American and a founding partner of SKIMS, Grede has long proven that her instincts for culture, commerce, and community are second to none — and her debut book promises to pass that wisdom on to the next generation of go-getters.

Celebrities like Lake Bell, Kathy Hilton, and Aurora James (founder of The Fifteen Percent Pledge, for which Grede serves as Chairwoman), were just some of the VIP guests who arrived at the stylish Italian rooftop in a show of support. Keep scrolling to see who else is in Grede’s inner-most circle —and in two weeks, you can be, too.

Emma Grede

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Lake Bell & Emma Grede

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Rachel Zoe

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Juliet de Baubigny, Nicole Avant, Emma Grede, Rachel Zoe & Aurora James

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Rachel Zoe, Emma Grede & Kathy Hilton

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Brandon Maxwell

Emma Grede’s Book Launch Brandon Maxwell

Tan France & Emma Grede

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Tina Chen Craig

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Rebecca Minkoff

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Yvonne Orji

Emma Grede & Tinx

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Molly Sims & Emma Grede

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Emma Grede & Gab Waller

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Jeannie Mai