When Good American announced that its new campaign, American Icons would be an ongoing series, fashion enthusiasts knew they were in for a treat. On September 4, the Khloé Kardashian-led label started its campaign chain on the highest of notes: with Cindy Crawford at the center of a ‘90s-inspired photoshoot. Then, a month later, the size-inclusive brand cast another American icon to star in the second chapter. On October 24, Queen Latifah was introduced as Good American’s newest campaign star, which sent the brand’s 2.4 million Instagram followers into a tizzy.

Just like Crawford’s news last month, Good American first teased Latifah’s appearance on October 23 with an Instagram video that said, “The queen is coming.” The next morning, the Grammy winner’s imagery dropped online, along with an inspirational clip starring the queen, of course. Captured by renowned photographer Cass Bird (the same creative behind Crawford’s pics), the brand called the visuals “as bold as Latifah herself” in a press release. The first of six looks featured a black velvet blazer and matching trousers, both of which are available to shop right now. In another shot, she switched her velvet pieces for a trusty outfit formula: a white T-shirt, a black blazer, the mid-wash Good ‘90s Relaxed Jeans, and chunky boots. Next, Latifah styled Good American’s new black faux fur coat, which sold out an hour after it first debuted.

Inspired by her Living Single days (IYKYK), the collection features multiple denim designs, starting with the light-wash Oversized Denim Jumpsuit. In true Latifah fashion, she paired the one-piece with chunky white sneakers and oversized gold hoop earrings. For the next set-up, the Hairspray star changed into another matching set, except this time she opted for a dark denim wash. Alongside a high-neck white tank, Latifah coordinated a button-down jean jacket with the complementary barrel jeans. Blue-and-white sneakers rounded out her fifth ‘fit. Then, to close out her Good American roundup, Latifah took cues from Crawford with a faux leather piece: a black blazer overtop baggy trousers and a classic white top.

While Good American’s third American icon is still a secret, Crawford and Latifah have set a high bar for future features. So, stay tuned to TZR for the next Good American muse. In the meantime, shop the Latifah-approved numbers via the curated edit below.