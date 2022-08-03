If you’re a fan of Emily Ratajkowski, you’re likely familiar with her public appearances around New York City. She’s typically walking her pup Colombo or pushing her son Sly in a stroller, all while wearing cute bodycon mini dresses or crop tops with pants. For the model, these moments where she strolls around the neighborhood are an opportunity for her to showcase her personal style and provide her fans with easy-to-wear outfit ideas. Her usual formula is relatively simple: slip into a form-fitting dress and chunky sneakers. But in an unexpected twist, Ratajkowski wore sweatpants for her afternoon walk with her son on August 2, confirming that loungewear can, in fact, be fashionable and flattering when styled properly.

For her stroll around SoHo, the supermodel stuck to the basics. She reached for a pair of loose-fitting gray sweatpants — while the maker of her exact pair is a mystery, you can find similar options from celebrity-beloved brands like Alo Yoga or Richer Poorer. On top, the model slipped into a white cropped T-shirt that showed off her toned abs and made the outfit feel sporty. She completed the ensemble with New Balance 574 Core sneakers (Olivia Wilde and Hailey Bieber also own a pair) and sleek black sunglasses from Vogue Eyewear. She also carried a black and white tote bag that was likely used as a diaper bag for her 1 year old.

This look felt surprising for the model as she typically sticks to formfitting and colorful numbers while walking around the Big Apple (see below). Does this laid-back ensemble signal that the model is shifting into a more casual style era? Possibly. Either way, her latest mom on-duty sweatpants outfit is simple and a great option for transitional weather, as the sweats will keep you cozy during cooler days. Plus, if you’re looking to stay extra warm, you could throw on a matching gray sweatshirt to create a coordinating two-piece set.

In the edit ahead, shop TZR’s picks for recreating EmRata’s casual street style look. The pieces are super versatile, too, so you can style all of them together or rock them separately with other items in your wardrobe.

