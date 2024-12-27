Much like the Beckhams, the Richies, and the Hadids, sartorial prowess clearly runs in the Olsen family. First, there’s the twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley, who serve as the creative directors of The Row. But long before the label launched in 2006, the identical twins proved themselves as ones to watch on the street-style scene. When Elizabeth, the twins’ younger sister, hit the movie and style scene three years later in 2009, it was clear she’d picked up the same fashion gene has her sisters’.

Though she had minor roles in her sisters’ films (How the West Was Fun and The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley), Elizabeth officially got her solo start in the 2008 off-Broadway production of Rust, followed by a stint in Broadway’s Impressionism the next year. That’s when the style circuit started to really pay attention. At 20, she walked her first red carpet for the Impressionism opening night party in a beige sheath dress. Two years later, she landed an invite to the 2011 Cannes Film Festival for her role in Martha Marcy May Marlene. In honor of the thriller she was there to promote, she styled a sequined black gown from her sisters at The Row. By 2014, she’d already scratched another sartorial goal off her bucket list: she attended the Met Gala wearing custom Miu Miu.

Once she was cast as Wanda Maximoff in the Avengers franchise in 2015, it didn’t take her long to become a household name. During her seven-year Marvel run, Elizabeth took her style to the next level with help from notable designers beyond her famous older sisters. At the Avengers: Age of Ultron premiere in 2015, she made headlines in a white T-shirt and a navy blue wrap skirt. The next year, Olsen arrived at the Captain America: Civil War screening in an ivory Alexander McQueen gown. Fast forward to the Avengers: Infinity War premiere in 2018, and all eyes were on Olsen in a corseted lace pantsuit from Oscar de la Renta. Her sartorial streak continued at the Avengers Endgame premiere in 2019, where she chose a sparkly turquoise midi dress from Alexandre Vauthier.

At only 35, Elizabeth is just getting started. Keep scrolling for a full rundown of her red carpet evolution, from child star to Marvel sensation.

Impressionism Broadway Opening, 2009

Inside the Schoenfeld Theatre, the then-20-year-old celebrated her Broadway debut in a floor-length beige dress.

The Cannes International Film Festival, 2011

With help from her sisters at The Row, Olsen channeled the 1920s in a sequin-embellished black dress. She upped the flapper energy with a shimmery headband, a small quilted clutch, and Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, 2012

Before the 17th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, Olsen embraced her colorful side in a patterned yellow mini dress from Pucci.

Met Gala, 2014

For her first and only Met Gala, Olsen tapped into the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” dress code in a rhinestone-embellished blue mini dress from Miu Miu. She earned extra points for her two-tone yellow and red pumps.

Avengers: Age Of Ultron Premiere, 2015

At the L.A. Avengers: Age of Ultron premiere, Olsen dressed up a white T-shirt with a navy blue wrap skirt. Thanks to the high-low hemline, her ankle-strap peep-toe pumps were visible.

Captain America: Civil War Premiere, 2016

For her second Marvel premiere, Olsen posed for photographers in an Alexander McQueen Pre-Fall 2016 dress with a keyhole cutout at the ruched bodice.

CFDA Fashion Awards, 2016

The three Olsen sisters walked their only red carpet together at the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards. They all wore The Row, with Elizabeth in a sleeveless tiered sheath dress.

Wind River Screening, 2017

At the screening of Wind River, Olsen delivered an elevated take on the groutfit. On top, she chose a collared button-less blazer, which looked chic alongside her pleated ankle-length skirt.

Avengers: Infinity War Premiere, 2018

Days before Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters, Olsen made her grand entrance at the premiere in a corseted pantsuit from Oscar de la Renta. The top was strapless and lacy, while her straight-leg bottoms were adorned with an elongated train.

Avengers: Endgame Premiere, 2019

At the premiere of the final Avengers film, Olsen brought her fashion A-game in a teal Alexandre Vauthier dress, complete with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high side slit.

Emmy Awards, 2021

In 2021, Olsen received her first Emmy nomination for her performance in WandaVision. To celebrate her major achievement, her sisters at The Row designed a plunging ivory gown with cape-like sleeves.

Variety Power Of Women, 2022

In Sept. ‘22, Olsen met up with big names like Oprah Winfrey and Hillary Clinton at Variety’s Power of Women event. The fashion muse styled a satin slip dress decorated with lace on the bodice.

Academy Awards, 2023

Believe it or not, Olsen didn’t attend the Oscars until 2023. For the illustrious soirée, she stunned in a sequin draped gown from Givenchy.

Golden Globe Awards, 2024

At the 2024 Golden Globes, Olsen secured her spot on numerous best-dressed lists in a corseted Vivienne Westwood gown. She accessorized with Jimmy Choo metallic sandals and jewelry from Reza.

Academy Museum Gala, 2024

Even though this was only her first Academy Museum Gala appearance, Olsen looked like a pro in a tulle-topped black gown from Nina Ricci Spring/Summer 2025. Coordinating bangles and hoop huggie earrings completed the look.