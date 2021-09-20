Elizabeth Olsen’s '50-Style Part Would Fit Right In At The *First* Emmy Awards

Typically, anyone wielding magic — actual or illusions — will never reveal their secrets. It’s the case with wizards in folklore, with sleight-of-hand magicians at the Magic Castle, and, for a long time, with the most talented and innovative hairstylists and makeup artists in Hollywood. Fortunately, we live in an age of beauty democratization — and that means an inside look at how the industry’s best are creating these red carpet moments, complete with exact tools, products, and techniques used. That’s certainly the case with Elizabeth Olsen's 2021 Emmys hair, created by her expert stylist just ahead of Sunday night's award show. Considering Olsen’s look was one of the evening’s chicest, a roadmap to nailing her exact style couldn't be more necessary.

Olsen’s bob, shoulder-skimming and combed over with a deep side part, was styled to evoke vintage glamour with a thoroughly modern twist. Celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel, who works exclusively with A-listers like Kristen Stewart and Jennifer Garner, shared in a press release that the inspiration behind Olsen’s look came courtesy of silver screen icons Lauren Bacall and Grace Kelly. “I was immediately in love with the shape of her dress and wanted to create a similar silhouette with the hair,” Abergel explained.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Her hair was cut into the perfect length bob, which helped me in designing a modern style.” Against her ‘50s-style ivory gown by The Row (a sweet shared fashion moment with her designer sisters), Olsen’s sophisticated look would seem equally at home at the first-ever Emmy Awards way back in 1949.

To prep Olsen’s hair, Abergel first started with a morning-of wash using a Virtue Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner duo. With her hair clean, combed, and still damp, Abergel ran just a few drops of Virtue Healing Oil from mids to ends for a shine boost as well as some moisture ahead of heat styling. So much of Olsen’s look is hinged on the strategic camouflage of her bangs, carefully volumized and swooped to the side for a vintage shape. To secure them, Aberge sprayed Olsen’s roots with Virtue Volumizing Primer before using a paddle brush to split the deep side part. With that paddle brush and a GHD Helios Professional Hair Dryer, he blew out the damp hair.

With Olsen’s hair dry and ready for the bulk of styling, Abergel took a GHD Curve Classic Curl Iron to form carefully placed waves for added movement and dimension all over before curling the ends of her hair under with the iron for the throwback aesthetic. Finally, a dollop of Virtue Un-Frizz Cream is applied all over — followed by another quick blast with the diffuser-equipped dryer to seal it — and Olsen’s hair is sleek, shiny, and set in place for the evening.

