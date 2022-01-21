Tessa Thompson is officially stepping into the beauty world. Though she has unofficially been serving as makeup and hair inspiration and skin goals on and off screen for years, as of Jan. 21, the actor has officially been named the newest face of Armani Beauty and will be featured in both of the campaigns for the brand’s iconic Luminous Silk Foundation and upcoming new launches. Thompson, is best known for her roles in the television series Westworld, the Avengers movie franchise, and the 2020 Amazon Original film Sylvie’s Love. Tessa Thompson’s Armani Beauty partnership puts her in the ranks of other A-list ambassadors such as Cate Blanchett, Valentina Sampaio, and Barbara Palvin.

“My idea of beauty applies to every woman as it enhances her personality and uniqueness,” says Giorgio Armani in a press release. “Tessa Thompson struck me with the radiant energy she exudes, the vibrant calmness of her way of being. I am delighted to be able to work with her and express a new facet of the feminine kaleidoscope of Armani beauty.”

In her own statement, Tessa Thompson expressed her excitement as well as her hope of empowering women through her campaigns. “Our ideas around what is beautiful, culturally, are shifting, and becoming more inclusive,” the actor said in a brand statement on Instagram. “What I love about Armani is the way in which it empowers any kind of woman to feel her best self.” She also shared the good news on her own Instagram. “So thrilled to say — after years of using @armanibeauty — I’m so proud to become one of their global ambassadors,” she said in the caption. “It’s truly surreal to represent a brand I’ve always admired. I can’t wait for you to see what we are creating together!”

The brand hasn’t stated exactly when Thompson's campaigns will roll out, but it has been revealed that they were shot by Swedish photographer Mikael Jansson. In addition to Armani Beauty’s cult-favorite Luminous Silk Foundation, Thompson will be featured in the campaign for Armani’s newest lip product, Lip Power, which the brand describes as “a longwear satin lipstick formulated with protective, comfortable oils and high-intensity pigments to deliver vivid color with all-day wear, comfort, and a lightweight feel.”

It’s likely that the announcement images are a sneak peek into what we can expect from Thompson’s new partnership, and if they’re any indication, the campaigns will be nothing short of breathtaking.