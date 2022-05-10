Dua Lipa’s Off-The-Runway Outfit Will Go Viral Any Second

Dua Lipa is not afraid to wear bold and controversial trends. In the past, she’s rocked everything from barely-there bikinis to eye-catching statement pants. Her editorial ensembles for magazines, too, have this recognizable style signature. Take Lipa’s Prada outfit on the Vogue June/July 2022 cover, for example, which tapped into the house’s viral Fall/Winter 2022 collection. (You’ll recall white tanks coupled with sheer skirts went down the catwalk.) The ensemble appeared to possess the same It quality that made the infamous Miu Miu miniskirt set go viral in early 2022.

On the aforementioned Vogue cover, Lipa wore a sheer, silvery mesh dress with a netted, embellished hem. (Her makeup look, too, matched her shimmery ensemble.) Underneath, she rocked a pair of black micro shorts and a tank that featured the iconic Prada logo. The look was straight off the house’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway. In addition to Lipa’s outfit, the Prada lineup included several other identical ensembles that followed the same sheer dress plus basics formula. The tank, which is such a simple and basic wardrobe staple, is having a moment across all designer labels for next season — Bottega Veneta showed a leather version while Chloé sent a ribbed design down its own Fall runway. The Prada one in particular, as pictured on Lipa below, will likely go viral as soon as the piece is available to shop.

Lipa In Prada:

The Runway Look:

Estrop/Getty Images

Aside from the iconic Prada look, Lipa wore a few additional and totally covetable outfits for the Vogue shoot. For one, there was a set of white pantsuit co-ords — a Meghan Markle-approved choice — from Chloé with a pair of shiny black loafers from Church’s. In another photo, the singer paired a white dress with a lacy bralette from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and a simple necklace from Bvlgari. While Lipa’s exact outfit is not available to shop, you can copy her Prada look with similar items, ahead. And if your budget only allows for one new wardrobe item this month, definitely go for a white tank — it’ll be everywhere come fall 2022.

