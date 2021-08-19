When it comes to styling a bralette, it’s like the Wild West; there are no rules to abide by when piecing together an outfit with the garment, which makes it a lawless sartorial zone. You can lean into an early-aughts vibe like Gabrielle Union did when she wore a leather bralette. Or, be like Emily Ratajkowski, who wore a plunging denim bra as part of her Canadian tuxedo look, and experiment with the unconventional. If you want more unexpected outfit inspo, look to Dua Lipa’s bikini top, which she turned into a going-out top.

In a recent Instagram photo, she wore a ruched, lilac balconette bikini from Isa Boulder while posing alongside her synchronous style pal Bella Hadid. Lipa paired her top with a ‘60s-inspired Mirror Palais miniskirt that picked up on her suit’s purple hues via a colorful swirling pattern. The singer’s ensemble looked like a mermaid-inspired party outfit thanks to the coordinating pastel hues and the bikini top doubling as a real top. In addition, her Mirror Palais skirt was a trending two-for-one deal, further upping her beach outfit’s wearability; mini-length silhouettes and retro, psychedelic prints had major moments this past spring and, as Lipa proved, have both continued their trending momentum into the summer.

So, what are the takeaways here? When piecing together your own imaginative bikini top outfit, utilize ongoing trends and a matching color scheme. Those aspects can provide a fashionable foundation, leaving you free to experiment with any form of an unconventional bra top you desire. As for the rest of Lipa’s look, it was just what you’d expect from the experimental maximalist. She wore her Beepy Bella ladybug trucker hat, which has been a go-to for her this summer, and half-tone beaded necklaces from Arms of Eve.

Meanwhile, Hadid wore her bikini top with a miniskirt too, although her look leaned more seaside vibes as opposed to the off-the-beach feel Lipa’s outfit channeled. The supermodel wore a triangle bikini top and sarong, both from PRISCAvera, in a dreamy sunset print. For accessories, she tied a yellow bandana in her hair, wore orange sunglasses, and wrapped a gold bikini chain belt around her waist.

Lipa’s inventive look makes a solid case for wearing swimwear, an obvious summer staple, as outerwear come fall. Just style your bikini top with an oversize blazer, under a button-down shirt, or, if you dare, over a thin shirt for some layering action. Below, you’ll find Lipa’s exact bikini top, as well as a few other balconette styles that would work for the look.

