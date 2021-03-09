Drew Barrymore’s Spring Closet Cleanup Relies On This Simple (& Affordable) Tool

If there was a cardinal sin of organizing, it would probably be throwing all your stuff in a closet with nothing to keep it in order. Put simply, it sows chaos — you can’t expect to maintain tidiness without any kind of system. Yet if you’ve ever perused The Container Store’s overwhelming selection of closet tools, you know that narrowing down your organization choices is easier said than done; there are pages upon pages of options, making it a daunting task to settle on the right ones for your space. That just got a little less scary, though, thanks to the storage boxes that Drew Barrymore recently gave her stamp of approval.

In an Instagram video on March 2, the Flower Beauty founder got real about her spring cleaning, sharing a snapshot of her floor covered in messy piles of clothing. “Happy #SpringCleaning !! I started mine yesterday... is anyone with me??? #mariekondo,” she wrote in the caption. However, her hashtag wasn’t the only nod to the tidying guru in the post. Barrymore’s clip also showed her surrounded by a simple-yet-effective organizational method she was putting to good use: storage boxes.

While again, there are endless ways to get a closet in order, Barrymore’s system of choice is both a simple and affordable option that anyone with shelves (or even just floor space) can utilize. Thanks to the rigid, rectangular shape she picked, they can be stacked neatly and keep everything stored inside in its place. Additionally, the star chose opaque boxes, which, when placed in the closet, will look uniform and keep the range of items hidden out of sight. The compartments of the boxes are the final key element, helping to prevent the dreaded “junk drawer” mess.

It’s certainly possible to spend a lot on storage boxes, but generally you can find similar versions of the actor’s for $25 and under, making this a no-brainer idea for those looking to overhaul a closet for less. (Pro tip: If you do want the space to *look* expensive, splurge on a few prettier baskets and intersperse them throughout.) So if you’re ready to Marie Kondo your closet (and your life) à la Barrymore, start shopping some of TZR’s favorite organizers in the roundup below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.