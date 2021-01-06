When winter rolls around every year, it's hard not to want to cover everything you own in faux furs, velvets, and other soft, warm textures. And while there's nothing wrong with that approach to winter-fying your home, investing in a whole other set of accessories can get pricey. Plus, it's actually unnecessary — because as Drew Barrymore's chunky knit throw proves, there's really only one item you need to turn your home into a cozy oasis.

The Flower Beauty founder shared the lust-worthy piece in a snapshot of her home on Jan. 3 with a succinct caption that captured the sweet scene: "Cozy." Indeed it was, thanks to one piece in particular: an oversized knit blanket sitting atop her bed. The item, surrounded by pillows and puppies, made for a moment that would make almost anyone want to curl up with a hot chocolate and stay until spring.

It also serves as proof that if you're looking to refresh your space for the colder months, one of these chunky knits is really all you need. While Barrymore's version is flanked by accessories covered in spring patterns and her go-to florals, it still manages to make the entire space look perfectly seasonally appropriate, with no help needed from any other wintry additions.

So while these types of throws can run on the pricier end (at least, where blankets are involved), it's really the only investment necessary for your January refresh. Just find the coziest version you can (bonus points if it's in a snowy white shade), throw it on your bed or couch, and watch as the room transforms into your dream winter space.

It's unclear exactly which throw Barrymore herself has, but luckily, there are plenty of similar styles on the web that will let you recreate her look to a T. So if you're ready to make the investment, continue scrolling for seven lookalikes The Zoe Report has found for you, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.