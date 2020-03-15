If You're An Aspiring Minimalist, These 40 Organization Products On Amazon Are Life-Changing

When it comes to creating a minimalist home, what you don’t see is as important as what you do; without the usual distractions, any remaining clutter will stick out like a sore thumb. While it’s easy to admire Kim Kardashian's minimalist palace from afar, in the real world, most of us need to keep some products in our bathrooms. However, don’t let that fact discourage you: after all, if Marie Kondo taught us anything, it’s that tidying up happens one step at a time — which is why, if you’re an aspiring minimalist, these 40 organizational products on Amazon can be truly life-changing.

Of course, you don’t have to be partial to a minimalist aesthetic in order to appreciate these finds. In fact, organization is key to nailing any style of decor, regardless of where you stand on the minimalist-maximalist spectrum. Thoughtful storage solutions make it easy to maintain an organized home, whether that means conquering your messy makeup collection or finding efficient ways to utilize your kitchen cabinets. Getting organized also gives you less to deal with on a day-to-day basis, and, since you'll actually know what you have, you won’t accidentally buy the same products over and over again.

So go ahead, no more excuses — once you see how easy organization can be, you’ll find yourself wondering why you didn’t tackle it sooner.

1. A Set Of Versatile Drawer Dividers That Are Fully Adjustable Wowganiser Drawer Organizer $18 Amazon See on Amazon Before tackling a messy, overflowing desk drawer or makeup collection, invest in these adjustable drawer dividers. Each set includes two large and two medium dividers, which are fully customizable: they can be adjusted to fit drawers of various sizes, or to adjust the compartment sizes to best suit your needs.

2. A Heat-Proof Organizing Station For Your Hair-Styling Tools Polder Hair Styling Station $20 Amazon See on Amazon This hair styling station compactly store up to three hair tools at once, neatly condensing the wires in a discreet back compartment. It's made of heat-safe silicone and metal mesh, meaning you won't need to let your tools cool down before putting them away. Plus, it can even be hung over a towel bar to save counter space.

3. A Rotating Turntable With So Many Possible Uses mDesign 2 Tier Lazy Susan $20 Amazon See on Amazon There are so many ways this Lazy Susan-style turntable can come in handy, you'll likely end up buying one for every room in the house. It's made of BPA-free, shatterproof plastic, and can be used in the bathroom for your skin care products and toiletries, on your vanity for perfume and makeup, or tucked inside a kitchen cabinet to store spices and other pantry items.

4. An Efficient Way To Store Your Makeup Compacts HBlife Acrylic Compact Makeup Organizer $8 Amazon See on Amazon This handy acrylic organizer offers an ingenious solution to keep your makeup compacts accessible and organized. Plus, once all eight of its slots are full, it'll remind you to stop buying more makeup until you've used up what you have. Made of clear, hard acrylic, it's super durable and easy to wipe clean.

5. A Set Of Airtight Containers To Help Overhaul Your Pantry Shazo Airtight Container Set $35 Amazon See on Amazon Storing groceries in these airtight, stackable storage containers will not only keep your food fresher for longer, but they're also a great way to create an ultra-organized, minimalist feel in your cabinets, pantry, and fridge. Sold in an eight-piece set of various sizes, the containers are made of durable, BPA-free hard plastic, and even come with reusable, chalkboard-style labels.

6. An Adjustable Organizer For Your Food Storage Container Lids YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer $20 Amazon See on Amazon While reusable food containers look neat when they're being used, you need this lid organizer to keep them organized when they're not. Consisting of a sturdy plastic tray with five adjustable dividers, it can fit lids of various sizes (up to 9 inches wide). "I love, love, love this storage container," wrote one reviewer. "Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have storage container jenga!"

7. A Space-Saving Wine Rock With A Cool Geometric Design Birando Wave Wine Rack $43 Amazon See on Amazon With its unique geometric shape made up of terra cotta-colored waves, the sleek, modern look of this wine bottle rack will perfectly compliment a minimalist aesthetic. Made of durable, easy-to-clean PVC, the modular design is super easy to assemble, and can hold up to 12 bottles of wine at once.

8. An Expandable Drawer Organizer Made Of Solid Bamboo Dynamic Gear Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer $40 Amazon See on Amazon Made of eco-friendly bamboo, this drawer organizer is both practical and durable — and it's remarkably attractive, too. The width of the organizer can be adjusted to fit almost any kitchen drawer, with either one or both of the compartments at the sides growing wider as it expands. Bamboo is not only naturally antibacterial, but it's also quick-drying and easy to clean.

9. A Smart Way To Organize A Tangled Mess Of Electrical Cords D-Line Cable Management Box $24 Amazon See on Amazon Tackle that tangled mess of cords creating an eyesore in your home with this nifty cord management box. Not only will it look much neater, but it'll also protect pets or small children from accidental injuries. Made of electric-safe ABS material, the box is large enough to fit a full-size power strip, plus the excess length of any cords. Choose from four colors.

10. This Bamboo Knife Block That Fits In Most Drawers Noble Home & Chef In-Drawer Bamboo Knife Block $27 Amazon See on Amazon Another gorgeous bamboo organizer for your kitchen, this knife block allows you to safely and neatly store your kitchen knives in a drawer. It'll fit inside the vast majority of standard drawers, and has slots for up to 12 knives, plus a sharpener. Amazon customers are huge fans: based on nearly 3,000 reviews, it has an impressive average rating of 4.8 stars.

11. A Clear Acrylic Makeup Organizer That's Surprisingly Spacious HBlife Acrylic Cosmetic Organizer $26 Amazon See on Amazon Despite its relatively compact size, this cosmetics organizer can hold an impressive amount of makeup. Featuring two large, three medium, and six small drawers — plus 16 top compartments for smaller items like lipstick — it's spacious enough to store even a larger collection. Plus, since it's made of clear acrylic, you can easily see what's inside, and it's easy to wipe clean as needed.

12. These Sliding Drawers To Make The Most Of Your Cabinet Space Simple Houseware Sliding Cabinet Basket Organizer $21 Amazon See on Amazon Make the most of the storage space in cabinets and shelves with this sliding basket organizer. It's great for toiletries and cosmetics, spices and other grocery items, toys, art, or office supplies... you get the idea. Reviewers say it's super sturdy and durable, and that the baskets slide in and out smoothly.

13. An Organizer That Transforms Any Drawer Into A Spice Rack Lynk Professional Spice Rack Tray $30 Amazon See on Amazon Not only will this spice rack keep your spice collection neat and organized, but it'll ensure that you can actually see what you have, making you less likely to purchase a spice you already own. Made of durable steel in a simple, tiered design, the rack will fit in most standard drawers, and can hold up to 32 standard spice bottles.

14. A Metal Hanger For Belts, Scarves, Jewelry, & More iDesign Axis Metal Hanger $8 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to hang over your closet rod like a regular hanger, this metal hanging rack is great for so many things: belts, scarves, handbags, ties, jewelry... you get the idea. Made of smooth, durable steel, it has seven straight hooks on one side, and seven curved hooks on the other.

15. An Organizer For Your Makeup Sponges That Doubles As A Drying Rack byAlegory Acrylic Makeup Sponge Organizer $12 Amazon See on Amazon Another essential makeup organization hack, this clear acrylic makeup sponge holder fits up to nine makeup sponges of various sizes. It's worth buying for its organizational value alone, but it's also a great way to prevent your sponges from getting dirty or musty, since it doubles as a handy drying rack.

16. This Storage Shelf That Can Be Hung On The Wall Or Over A Door ClosetMaid Adjustable Wall and Door Rack $36 Amazon See on Amazon Wherever you need more storage space — your pantry, perhaps, or a linen closet — this hanging wire rack is the perfect solution. Designed to be hung over a door or on the wall, its eight basket-like shelves are perfect for spices, toiletries, cleaning products, and more. Reviewers say installation is a breeze, and love that the height of the shelves can easily be adjusted.

17. These Adjustable Bamboo Dividers To Organize Your Drawers Bambusi Bamboo Drawer Dividers $30 Amazon See on Amazon Made of solid bamboo for an attractive, natural look, these drawer dividers are as practical as they are stylish. Since they're adjustable, they can fit in almost any drawer; use them to organize utensils, socks, underwear, linens, or even office supplies. They're designed with a spring mechanism that locks them in place, ensuring they won't slip around inside your drawers.

18. A Versatile Storage Solution For Shoes, Clothes, & More Simple Houseware Closet Storage With 2 Drawers $23 Amazon See on Amazon A must for anyone living with limited closet space, this in-closet storage solution creates tons of extra space for shoes, socks, underwear, and more. It's designed with a sturdy metal frame with two shelves on top, plus more space on the bottom for two soft, collapsible storage bins. It's also great for toys, or to store hats, gloves, and shoes near your entryway.

19. A Clear Acrylic Organizer For Your Makeup Palettes iDesign Clarity Palette Organizer $9 Amazon See on Amazon Another clear acrylic organizer to keep your makeup collection neat and accessible, this one holds up to nine palettes of almost any size. It's sturdy, durable, and easy to wipe clean, and can also be used for notebooks, papers, and other office supplies. "The slots are perfectly sized," one reviewer reported. "They are deep enough to accommodate some of my bulkier palettes, but not so large that my smaller palettes are knocking around."

20. A Set Of Clear Containers That Have So Many Practical Uses STORi Apothecary Jar (2-Pack) $15 Amazon See on Amazon There are so many handy uses for these clear apothecary jars: in your bathroom to hold cotton swabs or floss picks, on your vanity for makeup sponges, or in the kitchen to store candies, nuts, or looseleaf tea, for example. The two-piece set includes one large and one small jar, both made of clear, hard plastic with matching lids.

21. A Shelf That Can Be Customized So That It Fits Under Your Sink SimpleHouseware Under Sink Shelf Organizer $20 Amazon See on Amazon Put this metal shelf under your sink to store items like cleaning supplies, pet food, and, well, basically anything else there's no other place for. The width of the frame is expandable, and the height of the two shelves can be adjusted, making it easy to customize the size to fit around any pipes and other obstacles under your sink.

22. This Velvet-Lined Jewelry Box With 50 Compartments Glenor Co Jewelry Organizer $40 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your entire jewelry collection — earrings, bracelets, rings, and more — organized with this gorgeous jewelry box. The multi-level design features two trays, with a total of 50 cube-shaped compartments. The entire box is lined in a velvety soft material that won't scratch your favorite pieces, and has a premium PU leather exterior, a magnetic snap closure, and a built-in mirror inside the lid. Choose from three colors.

23. These Soft, Collapsible Boxes To Divide Up Your Drawers Simple Houseware Foldable Drawer Dividers (6-Pack) $14 Amazon See on Amazon Overhaul your dresser drawers with these drawer dividers. The dividers are sold in a set of six foldable boxes: two large, two medium, and two small. They're perfect for separating various types of clothing — socks, underwear, and bras, for example — and are also great for organizing linens, towels, and so much more.

24. A Clear Acrylic Organizer For Your Lip & Eye Pencils byAlegory Acrylic Eye/Lip Liner Organizer $14 Amazon See on Amazon Another handy storage solution to keep your vanity tidy, this organizer was made to hold eye pencils and lip liners. Made of clear, easy-to-clean acrylic, it's thoughtfully designed with 20 slots for standard pencils, plus six larger slots for chubby, crayon-style pencils.

25. This Popular Storage Rack To Organize Your Kitchen Cabinets SimpleHouseware Cabinet Organizer $14 Amazon See on Amazon Amazon shoppers can't seem to stop raving about this sturdy cabinet organizer, giving it nearly 2,000 perfect five-star reviews (and counting). Designed to store items like pots, pans, cooking lids, or baking sheets, it can stand either vertically or horizontally, making it easy to use your storage space in the most efficient way possible. Reviewers say it's plenty sturdy on its own, but you can also mount it to the wall using screws.

26. A Three-Section Organizer For Makeup Brushes, Pens, & More HBlife Makeup Brush Holder $7 Amazon See on Amazon This three-section organizer is designed to hold your makeup brushes, but it's also great for eyeliner and lip liner, pens and pencils, or even toothpaste and toothbrushes. It's made of clear acrylic, which is far more durable and shatterproof than glass, and is super sturdy and easy to clean.

27. These Drawer Dividers That Can Be Rearranged To Create A Custom Design That Suits Your Needs STORi Clear Drawer Organizer (6-Pieces) $15 Amazon See on Amazon These clear drawer dividers can easily be rearranged to create a custom organizer that works best for your needs. Sold in a handy six-piece set in a range of sizes, they're perfect for storing cosmetics, toiletries, office supplies, and more. And, since they're made of durable hard plastic, they're super easy to wipe clean.

28. A Heavy-Duty Storage Rack For Brooms, Rakes, Shovels, & More Berry Ave Broom Holder $14 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to hold up to five items like brooms, rakes, and mops, reviewers say this heavy-duty storage rack is easy to install, impressively sturdy, and love that it has six extra hooks to hang cleaning brushes, pet leashes, and just about anything else. Made of hard plastic, the rack is durable and weatherproof, making it a great option for outdoor use, too.

29. An Ingenious Way To Display Small Items In Large Cabinets Copco Tiered Organizer $9 Amazon See on Amazon With this tiered shelf, cluttered cabinets will be a thing of the past. The tiered design makes it super easy to see and access everything that's being stored, and each of the three shelves is finished with a slip-resistant pad, ensuring small items won't slip around or fall.

30. A Stackable Water Bottle Rack That You Can Keep In The Fridge mDesign Water Bottle Organizer $26 Amazon See on Amazon This water bottle organizer is one of those things you probably would never think you needed, but once you own, you'll realize how great it is. It's especially handy if you chill your bottles in the fridge, where space tends to be especially limited. The durable plastic rack is made up of stackable parts, each of which holds three water bottles. If you need even more storage, you can buy two and stack all four pieces together to create a 16-bottle rack.

31. This Sliding Organizer So You Can See What's In The Back Of Your Cabinets Seville Classics Sliding Kitchen Cabinet Organizer $32 Amazon See on Amazon Make the most of every last inch of storage — even that space all the way in the back — with this sliding cabinet organizer. Made of heavy-duty steel, it's super durable and sturdy, and can support up 50 pounds of weight. Ball-bearing tracks help the basket glide in and out smoothly, making it easy to see and access everything it's holding.

32. A Handy Organizer For Kitchen Essentials Like Plastic Wrap & Foil Simple Houseware Kitchen Wrap Organizer $15 Amazon See on Amazon This rack is designed to hold the rectangular boxes used for common kitchen products like resealable freezer bags, plastic wrap, wax paper, or aluminum foil. Sure, the idea may seem strangely specific, but when you think about it, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more efficient way to store these types of products.

33. A Set Of Clear Containers With Flat Lids So You Can Stack Them STORi Stackable Clear Plastic Containers with Lids (3-Pack) $15 Amazon See on Amazon Made of hard plastic with matching lids, these small round containers are perfect for storing a whole range of items, from hair accessories to craft supplies. Sold in a set of three, they're stackable, making it easy to utilize vertical storage space, and the clear sides mean you'll still be able to see what's inside.

34. An Adjustable Storage Rack For Baking Sheets, Cutting Boards, & More YouCopia Adjustable Rack Organizer $20 Amazon See on Amazon Use this rack to store cutting boards, baking sheets, and similar items vertically — not only will doing so save you tons of cabinet space, but it'll make it easy to view and access everything you have. The rack consists of a sturdy plastic base with seven coated steel dividers, which can easily be adjusted to fit trays, cutting boards, and baking tins of various sizes.

35. A Honeycomb-Style Hanger For Belts, Scarves, & Ties iDesign Scarf Organizer $9 Amazon See on Amazon This hanger is an ideal way to store your collection of silky scarves, and it's also great for belts, ties, and more. Made of durable, snag-proof steel, it's designed to hang on your closet rod like any other hanger — but unlike most hangers, it can hold at least 18 items at once.

36. A Stylish Way To Store Cotton Swabs & Other Small Items Hers Bathroom Organizer $33 Amazon See on Amazon A practical way to store items like Q-tips and cotton balls in your bathroom, this vintage-inspired organizer is stylish enough to display, and still allows you to see what's being stored inside. Made of thick, durable glass with a chic brass trim, it's divided into four compartments of various sizes.

37. A Sturdy Steel Rack To Keep Your Heavy Pots & Pans Organized cuisinel Heavy Duty Pan Organizer $29 Amazon See on Amazon Save storage space — and keep your cookware organized and accessible — all with this nifty pot and pan rack. Designed to store up to five pots and pans of various sizes, the rack can be used either vertically or horizontally, and is sturdy enough to support up to 50 pounds at one. Plus, while many similar racks are made of flimsier wire or metal, this one is made of solid steel, and is coated with enamel to prevent it from scratching or damaging your cookware.

38. This Expandable Shelf That Creates An Extra Tier Of Cabinet Storage SimpleHouseware Expandable Cabinet Organizer $15 Amazon See on Amazon At first glance, this cabinet organizer is basically just an unusually short shelf — but the fact that it's expandable is what makes it special. Since the width can be adjusted to match that of your cabinet, it'll fit perfectly, creating a second level of storage space for dishes, pantry goods, and other small items.

39. A Pretty Three-Tier Organizer For Your Jewelry Umbra Trigem Hanging Organizer $20 Amazon See on Amazon This three-tier organizer offers an attractive way to hang your necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. Available in two metal finishes — nickel and brass — the base doubles as a catch-all tray for rings and other small items.