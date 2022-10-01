When Alana Morshead first read the script for Do Revenge, she was reminded of her youth. Namely, she recalled the movies she grew up watching, including the John Hughes classics and later teen hits that dominated pop culture, such as Jawbreaker, Clueless, and even Gossip Girl. “I immediately just wanted to watch those movies again and felt inspired [to create the Do Revenge outfits],” the costume designer tells TZR. (For those who need a short rundown of the plot line, the film, which was released by Netflix on Sept. 16, chronicles the scheme of two teenage girls to go after each other’s high school tormentors, incognito.) One unique approach Morshead took to dressing the youthful cast was to source pieces from smaller brands, especially from labels she discovered on social media, instead of buying them from a retailer or pulling them from major fashion houses.

In dressing the characters of Drea (Camila Mendes), Eleanor (Maya Hawke), Tara (Alisha Boe), and many others, Morshead twisted the expected teen dramedy fashion tropes into something that feels fresh, even relatable. As students of Rosehill Country Day, they wear a uniform of capes, berets, bow ties and sweater vests, in hues of lilac and mint (a contrast to the lackluster, navy and white palette at Manchester Prep in Cruel Intentions, another film Do Revenge seems to parallel), and there’s no sight of leather jackets à la Serena van der Woodsen or teensy hot pants, like the ones Julien Calloway wore in the Gossip Girl reboot.

Apart from the metallic jackets that the popular girls command, the characters express themselves in micro doses by way of accessories like heart-shaped earrings, lacy socks, and netted gloves when in school. Off-campus, Morshead brought the “bubblegum world” to greater heights with pool party outfits and formalwear for the Senior Ring Ceremony dinner, often from under-the-radar brands she found through Instagram and Etsy. This was not only a nod to Gen Z’s penchant for shopping on the secondary market and from small, generally more affordable businesses, but also a reflection of Morshead’s personal desire to democratize fashion in TV and film.

Netflix

“You know when you look something up, and you’re like, ‘Ugh, great. It’s Chanel. I could never afford that.’ I wanted people to be able to attain the pieces in [Do Revenge]” Morshead says. “I also understand what it’s like to know that you can do something or want someone to believe in you, because you don’t have the [industry] cred or the experience. So, when I see something cool, I’m like, “People should see this.”

Find a list of the small brands and products Morshead used in some of the film’s most memorable outfits, ahead.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Intentionally Blank

Netflix

Before Eleanor’s makeover, the character expressed herself with graphics on her wardrobe like her “I Hate It Here” baseball cap from Intentionally Blank. Her “Models Suck” T-shirt, which also comes from the brand, payed homage to Naomi Campbell in Spike Lee’s Girl 6, Morshead says.

MUAVES

Netflix

MUAVES made the red satin head wrap that Eleanor wore in the makeover scene (an essential component of the classic teen film and one that parallels the transformation of Tai, played by Brittany Murphy, from tomboy to It girl in Clueless.)

dadybones

Here, you’ll find a slew of yummy accessories, including the pearl necklace Allegra (Rachel Matthews) wore in the opening scene and the fruit loop necklace that Eleanor wore when she and Drea were laying in bed.

The Mighty Company

Netflix

The Mighty Company made the popular girl jackets, which Morshead says she used for a “pink ladies feel.” The jackets were initially a thick half zip and in just a few colors, so the designer worked with the company to customize them for the film.

Stickybaby

To Eleanor’s birthday party, popular girl Meghan (Paris Berelc) wore a pair of jeans with red hearts from Stickybaby. Although denim didn’t seem to jive with the bubblegum aesthetic Morshead set out to create, these became an exception, she says, given the character’s “edgier” look compared to the rest.

Chungawawa

Netflix

Like with dadybones, Morshead sourced several baubles from Chungawawa — namely, Eleanor’s earrings at Max’s pool party, her earrings at her surprise birthday party, and the ones she wore when she drives off with Drea at the end of the film. The necklace that Drea wore in the Teen Vogue video and Meghan’s earrings at Eleanor’s birthday party were Chungawawa, too.

3 Women

3 Women crafted Eleanor’s embroidered two-piece set, which she wore when she kissed Gabbi (Talia Ryder) in the scene shown during the closing credits. As the company name suggests, 3 Women is a women-owned label. The clothing line is, according to its website, locally and ethically made by a small team of women using thoughtfully curated vintage textiles.

RoseCut Clothing

Netflix

RoseCut Clothing made Tara’s eight-ball two-piece suit, which she wore to Eleanor’s birthday party. “I initially wanted the eight-ball suit for Elliott, but they had to be re-cut for a man, and Jonathan [Daviss] hadn’t been cast yet,” Morshead says.

Strawberry Festival

Strawberry Festival made the pink sheer over-shirt Ariana (Francesca Reale) wore over a glittery pink minidress in the opening party scene.

Miracle Eye

Netflix

Miracle Eye made Eleanor’s floral overalls and hat ensemble, which she wore when they broke into the school farm. “[The founder Larissa B.] made a TikTok video showing her family the scene. Honestly, it was emotional. They couldn’t believe that the clothes were in this movie, and [I love that] I’m at a place where I can help other people and their businesses,” Morshead says.