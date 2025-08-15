And Just Like That gave fans no shortage of nostalgia — particularly when it came to easter eggs in the form of throwback fashion nods to Sex and the City. If you are still recovering from Sarah Jessica Parker’s emotional Instagram tribute to her on-screen alter ego Carrie Bradshaw — which featured a staggering 27 years of epic ensembles — you’re not alone.

With the series finale of And Just Like That comes the end of a sartorial run that’s been instrumental in how multiple generations get dressed and think about clothing and accessories. Thanks to the pioneering work of Patricia Field, who’s spoken at length about how the original series’ mix of vintage and thrifted pieces came from necessity and a lack of budget, Carrie’s inimitable, unique sense of style and devotion to fashion both defined her personality and contributed to many plot lines in the beloved original.

When the reboot came around, Field passed the baton to her former assistants Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. The duo spearheaded the costumes on all three series, and with access to Parker’s famed archive which holds everything she wore on the show (thanks to a smart clause in her contract as the franchise’s executive producer), they treated fans to several walks down memory lane.

From the blink-and-you’ll-almost-miss-it reappearances to those that were symbolically chosen, here are the best IFY,YK hat tips.

The Baguette

Carrie’s favorite handbag is indisputable. A fateful lend from Fendi on the original show, the under-arm Baguette ended up becoming a global phenomenon in the aughts thanks to its association with the stylish character. Its most memorable appearance? When the writer was robbed at gunpoint in Season 3, episode 17. In 2022, the Italian house teamed up with SJP on a capsule of sequin-adorned purses, just like the glitzy purple and pink ones she wears in the reboot. When the label presented its 100th anniversary collection earlier this year, naturally the actor was sitting front row with her go-to accessory.

The Roger Belt

A wardrobe icon that fans were glad to see return was an inexpensive thrift store find: the Roger belt by Streets Ahead. Sourced by Danny Santiago and used in several scenes in the two Sex and the City movies, the costume designer then gifted the studded piece to the actor for her archive after filming wrapped. The wide waist belt reappeared in Season 1, episode three.

The Dior Gladiators

As well as her John Galliano for Dior Saddle bag — which the character undoubtedly propelled into the mainstream too — Carrie was loyal to her Dior Extreme python gladiator sandals. Originally worn in the movie in both black and brown, the Y2K shoe found its way onto the new show too, almost stealing the limelight from Carrie’s JW Anderson Pigeon clutch in Season 2, episode two.

The Vintage Chanel Blouse

In Season 3, episode three, Carrie dug out her multi-colored Spring 2000 Chanel blouse originally sourced for SATC Season 3, episode 15. This time around, she wore it with a 1980s-era silk chiffon skirt and Rene Caovilla shoes, but OGs will remember it best with a headscarf and capris. Alexa, play Hot Child In The City.

The Vivienne Westwood Dress

The wedding dress that “upped the ante” and inadvertently caused Carrie to be jilted at the altar. The now-widow revived the iconic gown by the late, great designer to attend the Met Gala in Season 2, episode one of And Just Like That.

The Magazine Clutch

When Carrie dressed up as Helen Gurley Brown, the renowned Cosmopolitan editor, in Season 2, episode five, she carried her 1970s acrylic rolled-up magazine clutch. The very same one she wore when she fatefully ran into a newly-married Mr. Big on a boat in Season 3, episode eight of the original show.

The Grey Gown

Talk about Lily lucking out. In Season 1, episode eight, Carrie’s “pride and joy” dove grey Atelier Versace Mille Feuille spectacle of a gown reappears, as she tells Seema about its lore. The sad dress that never saw the light of day when Aleksandr Petrovsky stood her up in Paris will now make its way to Lily, who’s been helping Carrie archive her closet.

The Manolo Hangisis

While she was devout to her Choos, it was these blue satin shoes by Manolo Blahnik that played an integral role in the love story of Carrie and Big. The latter would wind up ultimately proposing with the footwear at their new dream home, and after all the New York Public Library wedding hullabaloo, Carrie wore them to their City Hall nuptials. In Season 1, episode one of And Just Like That, they fatefully reappeared, only for Carrie to end up laying with a dying Mr. Big in the shower.

The Vivienne Westwood Shoes

Another footwear MVP in Carrie’s legendary arsenal is her Vivienne Westwood gladiator sandals. Originally designed solely for the Spring/Summer 2009 runway show, when she wore them on the poster for the second movie, demand soared and the brand decided to release them in a limited-edition run. The towering shoes reared their head again in And Just Like That season three, episode four. Another throwback in that same outfit? Her retro, round luggage.