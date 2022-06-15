What Zión Moreno & Her ‘Gossip Girl’ Character Luna La Have In Common

Fans of the Gossip Girl reboot won’t forget the character Luna La anytime soon. She’s a stylist and ice queen with the one-line zingers. (Take her response to seeing a teacher wear Zara: “We should have a no Zara rule at school. Zara, east of Lex only,” she lamented in Season 1.) Like everyone in the Constance Billard world, the Upper East Side resident is always memorably dressed in polished trousers, preppy skirts, and sweaters. Her taste in fashion has even bled into actor Zión Moreno’s own life — who plays Luna La — as she notes her style is now rather similar to her on-screen character’s.

“I would say we’re both quite feminine and soft,” Moreno tells TZR during an Intimissimi dinner to celebrate its silk collection. “She’s just much richer than I am, so she can afford much more decadent things. Maybe I like to dress a little bit sexier than she does.” The actor shares that her personal style has shifted from that beach-y, effortless vibe to a more elevated style.

“I still wear very beach-y pieces, but pair them with more designer pieces so that [the look feels] more cohesive and elevated,” she says. “I actually love showing off my body. I feel like there's a lot of power in the female form.” As if to prove her point, Moreno shows up to the event in question in an Intimissimi bralette styled underneath a silky shirt, which was left unbuttoned to show off a hint of skin. Classic blue jeans and heels completed her West Coast meets East Coast outfit.

Although Luna and Moreno share fashion similarities, personality-wise, the down-to-earth actor is the complete opposite of her capricious high schooler alter ego. Her laid-back nature signals she is from Los Angeles (though the Mexican-American actor grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico) while her geniality and humble attitude reflects that of someone who is just starting out in Hollywood. (Prior to Gossip Girl, Moreno appeared in only two other filming projects: Control Z and K-12.) Take for instance, too, the 27-year-old actor’s candid account of how she landed the role of Luna in the Gossip Girl reboot.

“I remember getting the audition for Gossip Girl while I was in New Orleans guest starring for a show called Claws,” she recalls. “I grew up watching the [original] show, so I thought this was meant to be and I was so excited about it. I flew to LA to tape and the next day they wanted to see me in person for a callback, which is not typical. It was about a month until I heard back and during this time, I didn’t think anything was going to happen for me in this role. My mom was like ‘keep your head up, be hopeful.’ Then one day, my agent called me, as I was laying bed eating hot Cheetos, to tell me I landed the role of [Luna]. I called my mom screaming and crying, experiencing all the emotions.”

Luckily for Moreno, her Gossip Girl career will continue to thrive as the HBO Max show is currently in its second season of filming. This means fans will not only get to see more of Moreno as Luna, but also more of Luna’s personal style. (You know the outfits will be even better in Season 2 of the show.) While you wait for new episodes of Gossip Girl to drop (the premiere date is TBD), scroll ahead to read up on Moreno as she shares with you her everyday routines, wellness practices, and life advice.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

Brush my teeth.

When you have the chance to treat yourself, what do you do?

I eat out. I found this place called Toloache [in NYC] that’s bomb because it’s actually very difficult to find [good] Mexican food in New York City.

What are you listening to these days?

My music taste is very eclectic. Right now I’m listening to a lot of like island music to get into the mood of summer. I’m also very into specific genres like ‘60s Italian pool music.

One thing you can’t live without is...

Sunscreen.

Where are you dreaming of traveling to? Why?

I would love to go to Asia. I’ve never been and the cultures have always fascinated me. I would love to go to Thailand, Japan, and South Korea.

What’s your go-to secret weapon when you want to look and feel good?

Listening to good music and [putting on] lip gloss. I love Fenty’s Gloss Bomb.

Do you have a favorite workout/wellness practice?

Well, I need to work out more, but I do love yoga. I’ve always been a fan of it and I’m starting to do Pilates.

What’s the best piece of relationship advice you’ve ever received?

To choose yourself first and then let the rest unfold. It should never be a battle to be in a relationship with someone. It should always feel easy like a river flowing.

What’s a healthy meal you always make/order?

I’m a big fan of juices, so I like green juice and then I also like making a rice bowl with an egg and then veggie meat and then spice it up with different items, sometimes ham. Sometimes I’ll do a little bit of sausage, but that’s usually my go-to breakfast.

Do you remember your first big splurge? Do you still own it?

It was a pink Prada bag and I do still own it. It was my first designer object and I can’t believe I still have it. Although, I made sure to buy my mom her first designer item before I bought myself something.

What’s the small stress-saving luxury you swear by at home?

I’m a big fan of baths and I just got a new apartment, so the bathroom is where I kind of live right now. The place is pretty amazing.

What are you saving up for at the moment?

I would love to buy a house in Los Angeles, so I’m saving up for that.

One thing you want to go back and tell your younger self?

That your life is going to be unimaginably beautiful.