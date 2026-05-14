No one can put together a fashion show quite like Jonathan Anderson. Case in point: The Northern Irish designer’s first-ever Cruise collection for Dior, presented on May 13 in Los Angeles. Held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), the show was a homage to the house’s roots in Tinseltown — for those unaware, in 1955, the late Christian Dior was nominated for an Oscar for Best Costume Design for his work on Stazione Termini, also outfitting everyone from Elizabeth Taylor to Marlene Dietrich at the time. While the runway was oozing with glamour (think rosette-adorned gowns and feathered headpieces courtesy of Philip Treacy), it was hard to ignore the star-studded front row on Wednesday night.

Truly, every fashion-forward celebrity you can think of attended the show. All eyes were on Sabrina Carpenter, who donned a sheer butter yellow gown atop a white lace bra. It was a mother-daughter affair for Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow, with the former arriving in a pinstriped suit and the latter sporting a see-through polka dot blouse and coordinating midi skirt. Tracee Ellis Ross, meanwhile, kept it sleek in a plunging black blazer and matching trousers.

Without further ado, feast your eyes on the celebrity fashion moments at Dior’s Cruise 2027 show.

Miley Cyrus

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Tracee Ellis Ross

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Sabrina Carpenter

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Leslie Mann

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Eileen Gu

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Anya-Taylor Joy

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Jisoo

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Taylor Russell

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Maude Apatow

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Chase Sui Wonders

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Grace Gummer

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Miranda Kerr

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Greta Lee

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Mikey Madison