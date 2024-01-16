From the jaw-dropping fashion to the best beauty moments, awards season is chock-full of sartorial inspiration. Sure, each show brings its own set of group chat discussion-worthy looks, but the stars brought next-level energy to the 75th Emmy Awards. While soft smoky eyes and ethereal updos are to be expected on any red carpet, dark lipstick was surprisingly the runaway makeup trend of the night. A handful of A-listers showed up to the 2023 Emmys wearing their own personalized takes on the vampy lip look. The result was pure award show beauty magic — and the birth of a viral beauty trend that will likely take flight in the months ahead.

Given it’s the middle of winter, it’s not hard to fathom why dark lipstick is having its main character moment during award season. But the juxtaposition of the edgy, bold shade with airy chiffon gowns and sequined frocks is a refreshing (and welcome) change. The pairings also created alluring color palettes, complementing the hues of the stars’ couture dresses. Take Aubrey Plaza’s glossy plum lip, which perfectly accented her unique pale yellow Loewe dress, as one standout example. Then there’s Dominque Fishback’s deep oxblood matte lipstick, which added a cool factor to her timeless, floaty Robin’s egg blue gown.

Ahead, a complete rundown on the best dark lipstick looks that took over the Emmy Awards.

Aubrey Plaza

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Plaza is a master at edgy red carpet looks. As if her pale yellow Loewe column dress, clad with a sewing needle, wasn’t unique enough, The White Lotus star opted for a plummy lip color. The glossy finish adds just a soft yet modern feel to the overall vibe.

Issa Rae

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Issa Rae is known for signature brown lipstick, but her Emmys look is one for the books. To complement her gorgeous beaded gown, the American Fiction star’s makeup artist, Joanna Simkin, chose a chocolate-red shade (Chanel’s 31 Le Rouge Satin Lipstick in Rouge Beige). Thanks to a subtle sheen, the color feels fresh and timely.

Kathryn Hahn

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

Like Plaza, Hahn decided to keep things classic with a satin berry lip. Consider her subtle take on the dark lipstick look an easy gateway into the trend without veering too far out of your comfort zone. Bonus: It also plays up the actor's dark chestnut hair and tuxedo-inspired gown.

Selena Gomez

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Always one to deliver on the red carpet, Gomez brought her A-game at the Emmys. The star paired her daring sequin gown with a matching dark cherry matte lip. But she took the look to another level with a coordinating manicure in the same bold hue.

Dominique Fishback

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Fishback’s bold wine lip might just be the best winter makeup inspiration. The dark Bordeaux shade teeters the line between cherry and chocolate perfectly. And the touch of shimmery blue eyeshadow on the inner corners of her eyes really drives the seasonal theme home.