It’s been a long time coming. After last year’s labor guild strikes pushed the ceremony from its usual September slot to Jan. 14, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here — and its red carpet, broadcasting live from Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, is already making up for lost time. Celebrating the very best in television production, the annual event is always one of the more fun, exciting, and expressive nights for celebrity style in every form. The best beauty looks at the 2023 Emmy Awards feel like full-fledged party style, a whirlwind blend of color, texture, trends, and classics alike.

To put a tricky concept simply, tonight’s event is focusing on television programming from June 1, 2022 to May 21, 2023. The show was originally slated for last September, but the Hollywood labor strikes postponed it to early January. However, the 2024 Emmys (stay with me here), will air as planned this fall. Really, it just means twice as many incredible updos, double the makeup trends, and tons of extra glamour.

The red carpet’s earliest arrivals like E! pre-show host Laverne Cox and Padma Lakshmi made a bold splash initial splash with jewel-colored eye makeup and head-turning finishes. Meanwhile, Quinta Brunson and Claire Danes are going the sweetheart route with adorable pink dresses with the rosy makeup and big curls to match.

Ahead, explore the very best hair, makeup, skin, and nails of the 2023 Emmy Awards.

Taraji P. Henson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Movement seems to be the operative theme of Henson’s Emmys look, with her flowing gown and waterfall-like wet-look waves. As a surprise detail, though, notice the way her chrome nails match her delicate silver heels.

Jessica Chastain

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Leaning into an all-over sleekness, Chastain emphasizes her deep side-part with a stick-straight hairstyle, and tons of lashes. Her pale, flesh-colored manicure keeps the focus on her neon gown.

Jenna Ortega

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ortega’s Emmys look hinges on the perfect amount of pastels. Her eyes feature the slightest hint of gown-matching lavender shadow, while her cheeks look so naturally rosy. Makeup artist Melanie Inglessis reached for a handful of Dior makeup in order to create the soft color palette, including the Diorshow 5 Couleurs Palette in Soft Cashmere, Diorshow On Stage Crayon in Plum, and Rosy Glow Blush in Pink.

Kathryn Hahn

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

As far as makeup goes, lipstick is in a league of its own. A few swipes instantly results in an effortlessly glamorous beauty moment. Just take Hahn’s Emmys look as proof. While her berry lip is the focal point, makeup artist Fiona Stiles really made the color pop by pairing it with a dewy base. She prepped the actor’s skin with radiant-boosting products, including Yon-Ka Paris’ Hydra No.1 Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Phyto Contour Eye Cream, and Creme 28 Hydratant Douceur. For even more glow, she added ADDICTION TOKYO’s The Glow Stick in Feel The Heat, See The Light to Hahn’s cheekbones and orbital bone.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Has mod style ever been executed so perfectly? From her flipped-out, high-hoisted ponytail to her red lipstick and cap-sleeved gown, Ross is retro excellence.

Issa Rae

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No one can deny the grip the hair accessories trend has on celebrities, but has it ever been taken to this level? The delicate, floating feathers in her gown are scattered through her low bun, too, giving her a light-as-air effect.

Selena Gomez

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gomez is a vampy vision in her dark red sequined gown, complete with a deep velvet lip look by makeup artist Hung Vanngo. She always stuns when leaning into a sultry moment, and this might be one of her all-time bests.

Aubrey Plaza

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Deep, eye-grabbing lip looks are a theme of the evening, like Plaza’s plum-colored gloss. She balances her super modern gown with a retro hairstyle, her voluminous pouf reminiscent of Brigitte Bardot.

Jennifer Coolidge

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

If there were ever a ‘60s icon reincarnate, it’s Coolidge. All of her signatures are in place — including her teased crown, curtain bangs, and smoky eye makeup — and it all combines to excellent effect.

Ayo Edebiri

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The Bear star’s cheekbone highlighter is so perfectly placed and luminous, it’s brilliant even through the screen. Her adorable bob is again gently flipped, one of her favorite Y2K nods, while her nails are a fun shade of bronze.

Riley Keough

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It’s all about soft shimmer with Keough’s silver-tinged Emmy’s look. There’s the gentle metallic finish of her steely eyeshadow and, of course, the shine on her satin hair bow — but her skin luminosity is next-level.

Katherine Heigl

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Marilyn Monroe energy simply cannot be contained. Not only does Heigl’s retro-curled lob nod to the silver screen legend, but so does her red, vinyl-finish lip color.

Ali Wong

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

It’s impossible to look away from Wong’s peacock-blue eyeshadow, artfully blended out above her fluttery lashes for the best pop of color. Her signature cat-eye glasses only magnifies the cool-toned shade. If Wong has influenced you to give blue shadow a shot, why not got for it with the exact products as her makeup artist, Daniel Martin? His lineup included Dior’s Diorshow 5 Couleurs Palettes in Denim and Peid-De-Poule, plus the Diorshow On Stage Crayon in Blue.

Quinta Brunson

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

It doesn’t get prettier than Brunson’s Valentine-pink gown, complete with candy-pink blush and a matching lip look. To take the rosy vibes even further, her full, classic curls feel like flower bud centers.

Niecy Nash

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Full, flowing mermaid waves are impossibly ethereal on Nash, especially with her timeless off-the-shoulder gown (a custom piece). Her sharp stiletto liner completes the look, adding an extra sultry element.

Claire Danes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pink is an early contender for most popular makeup shade of the night, as evidenced by Danes’ cotton candy blush and soft lip shade. Her lob’s big, looping curls add a sculptural element to the delicate look.

Laverne Cox

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

E!’s beloved red carpet host set the bar incredibly high in a vintage Mugler gown, its captivating shine reflected in her glittery turquoise eye makeup and glossy ombré ponytail.

Jenna Lyons

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The newly-minted reality TV queen is all about the work-play combo with her Emmys look. The sharp, slicked-down side-part is all business, but it’s balanced by her glossy lips and sheer blouse.

Padma Lakshmi

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Matchy-matchy makeup continues to be one of the most fun (and freshest) red carpet trends of 2024, and Lakshmi perfectly demonstrates its power. Her orchid-pink lip plays beautifully off her violet-toned eye makeup.

More to come....