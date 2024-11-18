If you’re a fan of natural, low-key makeup looks, there are few better muses than Dakota Johnson. Her minimalist beauty could be best described as girl-next-door goes glam, with effortless hairstyles and soft, versatile makeup that can be worn for practically any occasion. Whether she’s going for afternoon stroll or stepping onto the red carpet for a fashion-forward fête, the Am I Ok? star always manages to exude a sense of accessible beauty. And that’s exactly what she presented for a recent screening of her upcoming Pedro Almodóvar film, The Room Next Door. For the Los Angeles event on Nov. 16th, which she attended alongside co-star and fellow beauty icon Tilda Swinton, she sported the most versatile nude lip combo that your makeup bag might be missing.

While nude lips are a classic makeup style, they can be a bit tricky to perfect. Depending on your skin tone and what you’re wearing as well as personal preferences, there are a lot to choose from — which is why it can be helpful to look to some of your favorite celebs for inspiration. In Johnson’s case, the lip color is more of a ‘90s-inspired beige-y brown than the pinky-nude that’s meant to mimic some natural lip tones. It was also part of another trend, monochromatic makeup, as it was totally harmonious with her head-to-toe look — from her brown Khaite off-the-shoulder dress to her warm brunette hair color. Everything worked together as part of the same earthy, autumnal color story.

The moment Johnson’s go-to makeup artist Georgie Eisdell posted a photo of the full glam to her Instagram, everyone was clamoring to know the exact products she used on the actor’s lips. And thankfully, she was generous enough to share with fellow beauty fans. First, Eisdell used Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Lip Definer in #2 to line Johnson’s lips, then slicked on the brand’s Posh Lipstick in Girl. Both of these products are best described as a peachy-brown hue with warm undertones.

Eisdell completed the monochromatic makeup with complementary soft brown shadow to bring out Johnson’s blue eyes and a peachy-bronze blush on her cheeks. And of course the makeup wouldn’t look as flawless without major skin prep, which the MUA executed with a red light tool and serum by Solawave. While the final look is spot on for autumn, her choice of earthy, classic hues can also be worn year-round with everything from jeans and a sweater to your version of red carpet attire — pretty much anytime you want to feel naturally glamorous.