Usually, it’s the fall season that invokes a sort of ode to the classic denim-on-denim look made famous by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards, and more recently, by Ye and Julia Fox in Paris. Though, there are ways to wear the material during summer — just see Meghan Markle’s latest take for inspiration. Markle’s denim-on-denim outfit, which she wore to Prince Harry’s polo match at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club over the weekend, was so airy and effortlessly chic — the perfect summertime outfit for a breezy California day. (Meanwhile, the match was Harry’s latest appearance on the polo grounds, as he played with his team Los Padres in the semi-final of the Pacific Coast Circuit Inter-Circuit Cup.)

The outfit was composed of loosely tailored separates that exuded classy utilitarianism: a chambray button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up and slightly darker, high-waisted shorts with two square, stitched pockets in the front and a finished hem. The bottoms were from Dôen, specifically the Lane Shorts that are now unfortunately sold out. Markle’s finishing touches included a black sweatshirt, which she wore over her shoulders, brown strappy sandals from Emme Parsons, delicate jewelry, and a pair of big, dark Valentino sunglasses (the last of which has become a staple in her polo-wife looks.)

Since the couple’s move across the pond, the duchess has become known to attend Harry’s matches every so often and has leaned into laid-back looks that she’d previously retired as a working royal. Shorts are not one-off; they’re a prime example here — about a month ago, Markle wore a pair of loose, white bermuda shorts, paired with a long-sleeve, tie-front blouse in a black-and-white polka-dot print. That time, she opted for pumps from Aquazzura and finished the look with coordinated black accessories that included a belt from Khaite and a wide-brimmed hat.

As chic as that look was, of course, her denim look is far easier to recreate, given that you likely own a component or two already. Find styles to fill in what you may be lacking, ahead.

