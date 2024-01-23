Even if you wouldn’t exactly classify yourself as a Marvel fan, who isn’t looking forward to Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web press tour? The movie doesn’t even have an MPAA rating yet and already she’s on the talk show circuit with chic hairstyles, elegant outfits, and enviable makeup-manicure combinations — can you imagine how much further she’s going to take it when the promotional cycle coincides with the upcoming New York Fashion Week? Johnson kicked things off in style for a stop at The Tonight Show, turning up at NBC in sheer tights and a strapless mini-dress. But Johnson’s curled hair is a particularly noteworthy element of her look.

Part of Johnson’s aesthetic appeal is that she has well-honed signatures that are distinctly her, and thus instantly recognizable. While her long, dark hair and trademark blunt bangs are usually styled in loose waves or bouncy blowouts, celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend gave Johnson the prettiest spiral curls for her interview with Jimmy Fallon. The ends are especially curly, which feels fitting for the Madame Web leading lady — they’re almost like the lacy lattices spun by her supernatural character. Paired with her piece-y fringe and refined, almond-shaped manicure, Johnson’s late night talk show look is the perfect late winter look.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The more structured, defined hairstyle fits right in with the current beauty trends, too, which are starting to favor an overtly done-up vibe over more effortless looks. Fortunately, Townsend generously shared some of the products he used to nail Johnson’s curly style over on his Instagram Stories. It looks like he actually used four different hot tools — including a Harry Josh blowdryer and flat iron, a GHD curling iron, and an R Session waver — to create that incredible texture and shape. To add in tons of shine, Townsend used the Alfaparf Milano Shine Lotion, along with the brand’s Volumizing Spray and Smoothing Cream from its Semi di Lino line.

Meanwhile, celebrity makeup artist Georgie Eisdell got to work on Johnson’s makeup, matching her nude-pink blush tone with her lip color. Tons of lashes and some strategically-placed eyeliner completes the look.

Her press tour has just begun, and it’s off to the most stunning start.