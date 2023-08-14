Everyone should have a few ready-to-go outfit formulas in their back pocket. This can be key to helping you define your personal style and get you dressed quickly in the mornings. Some foolproof combos we love? A blazer and jeans, a sweater over a slip skirt, a button-down with denim cutoffs, and, naturally, the ever-popular mini dress with sneakers look. Take a peek at Emily Ratajkowski’s summer street style and you’ll see she has the pairing down to an exact science. She’s been mix and matching the two pieces to perfection — see her floral mini with green kicks and black LBD with white canvas low-tops.

As EmRata proves, there’s no one way to approach wearing the casual combination. This gives you more leeway in making it feel authentic to you. For instance: If your style skews more minimal and neutral, you may want to copy influencer Meeka Hossain’s outfit below, and balance out a brown mini with a longline suit jacket and gray suede trainers. Or if your taste is more early aughts-inspired, then perhaps blogger Kristen Ritchie’s LBD over jeans with sneakers is the right mix.

Keep scrolling for the 411 on these looks and more easy-to-wear ideas.

Brown Mini Dress + Sneakers + Blazer

If your office’s dress code leans more casual and creative, then consider finishing your favorite fitted mini with sporty sneakers and an oversize blazer — it’s such an easy way extend the life of your favorite summer dress.

Shirtdress + Sneakers + Vest

Save influencer Clare Most’s outfit to your autumn mood board for a polished and playful option. Her printed sweater vest over a shirtdress feels so cozy and chic.

Sporty Tank Dress + Sneakers

If you're tired of wearing the same workout top and leggings set with sneakers, trade them in for an athleisure-style tank dress. To amp up your look for Sunday brunch post-pilates class, accessorize with a baseball cap and gold watch.

Floral Mini Dress + Sneakers

Struggling to pack for a trip? Just copy content creator Amy Julliette Lefévre’s outfit. A flouncy floral mini with sporty lace-ups (go for a colorful pair that coordinates with the print) works wonderfully for wandering around the country or city.

Mini Dress + Sneakers + Jeans

Influencer Kristen Ritchie pays homage to the 2000s dress-over-pants trend with her look. If you’re game to try this, too, opt for an LBD you can wear with jeans you already own.

Polo Mini Dress + Sneakers

Get in on the eternally cool preppy trend with a polo mini dress. Then make the silhouette more fashion girl than golfer with a bold, multi-print cardigan, like the one from Christopher John Rogers below.